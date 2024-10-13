Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season may very well have marked a turning point in this year's NFC South, as the Atlanta Falcons earned a monumental home victory that could go fuel a midseason drive. Thanks to the heroics of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, the Falcons were able to turn near-certain defeat into a 36-30 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one which was punctuated by Cousins throwing for 509 yards and four touchdowns. With Cousins playing at that level in as dramatic a triumph as Atlanta has had in many years, the Falcons have fired a shot across the bow of the rest of the NFC South that they're coming for their first division title since 2016.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is the Carolina Panthers, who have come to see over the past two weeks that solving their problems isn't just a matter of benching Bryce Young for Andy Dalton. After an emphatic Week 3 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Panthers have lost their last two games, which included a 36-10 beatdown by the Chicago Bears. The contest got so out of hand that Young had to enter the game in garbage time, sparing Dalton and the rest of the offense further indignity.

At 1-4, the Panthers are teetering on the brink of another lost season while their rivals down I-85 appear set to thrive. But with the Falcons at only 3-2, a win for Carolina puts them 2-4 and right back in the mix in a division they themselves have not won since 2015. And what's more, the Panthers will be at home at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte, where their last home win came against none other than the Falcons in Week 15 a year ago.

Atlanta is a solid 6-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 47.5 points.

Panthers vs. Falcons recent series history

Carolina has always had problems handling Atlanta from the time the two teams met in 1995, and that has continued into the present day with the Falcons having won six of their last 10 matchups against the Panthers. However, Carolina has been able to manage a split in each of the last four seasons.