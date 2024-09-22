If there was any lesson to be taken from Week 2 of the NFL season for two of the top teams in the NFC West, it's that they perhaps aren't quite the powerhouses they think they are: After starting their year with a dominant Week 1 win over the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers were humbled by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

With the emergence of the Vikings defense and quarterback Sam Darnold -- himself a former 49er -- served as an early season heat check to the Niners' ambitions of getting back to the Super Bowl. But if the 49ers were humbled, the Los Angeles Rams were outright humiliated, with the Arizona Cardinals drubbing them, 41-10, and leaving them battered, bruised, and suffering from a rash of injuries at 0-2.

Now, the Rams and head coach Sean McVay will have to try and stave off an 0-3 start against a San Francisco team that might be just as hobbled. Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be out with leg injuries, yet the Niners will still try to prove that, despite the losses, they are, in fact, one of the teams to beat in the NFC.

Where to watch Rams vs. 49ers

When: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Rams vs. 49ers spread, odds

San Francisco is a big 7.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 43 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Rams vs. 49ers recent series history

The 49ers have had the upper hand in their division rivalry against the Rams, as they have won eight out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles. However, one of those games was a big one -- the 2021 NFC Championship Game, which the Rams won en route to winning Super Bowl LVI.