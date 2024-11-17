Despite the way things can feel in the middle of a losing season, not all is hopeless for teams near the bottom of the NFL standings as major changes -- particularly at the most important positions -- can bring about sudden turnarounds. For the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints, that is the shared hope after circumstances brought about a change at quarterback and a coaching change respectively. And so far, there's some anecdotal evidence to suggest that hope may be well-founded.

After firing coach Dennis Allen following a loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Saints ended a seven-game losing streak in style a week ago, beating the NFC South leading Atlanta Falcons, 20-17, in the first game under interim coach Darren Rizzi to improve to 3-7 and show their season has a pulse. That game somewhat mirrored what the Browns did in their first game with Jameis Winston at quarterback in Week 8, as they halted a five-game losing streak in a thrilling victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland's optimism, however, was tempered by a 27-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers prior to their bye week. The fact of the matter is that, in all likelihood, only one team will be able to ride this wave of renewed optimism, which makes this game one that neither Cleveland or New Orleans can afford to lose if they want their 2024 to amount to anything.

Saints vs. Browns recent series history

New Orleans has won its last two games against Cleveland, but the Browns won the two previous contests in 2010 and 2014. The most notable game between these two came in 1999, when a Hail Mary from Tim Couch to Kevin Johnson gave Cleveland its first win since re-entering the NFL.