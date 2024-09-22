It is quite a reversal of fortune when the hunter becomes the hunted, as the birds of prey Philadelphia Eagles did in Week 2: In their Monday Night home opener, the Eagles watched certain victory turn into a stunning defeat, as a dropped passed by star running back Saquon Barkley opened the door for an Atlanta Falcons comeback, with an interception by quarterback Jalen Hurts sealing a gut-punch loss.

Hyped as a Super Bowl contender after reaching that game just two years ago, it has been a difficult week in Philadelphia, and there's little relief in sight: Philly's next opponent is the New Orleans Saints, who have gotten off to arguably the hottest start in the NFL thanks to an offense led by new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

After blowing out the lowly Carolina Panthers in a 47-10 rout in Week 1, the Saints got everyone's attention in Week 2 by throttling the mighty Dallas Cowboys, with running back Alvin Kamara running all over Dallas' vaunted defense and quarterback Derek Carr proving just as effective in a convincing 44-19 victory.

Where to watch Saints vs. Eagles

When: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)



fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Saints vs. Eagles spread, odds

New Orleans is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 49.5 points.

Saints vs. Eagles recent series history

New Orleans and Philadelphia both have three wins in their last six meetings, with the teams' most recent contest being a Saints victory over the Eagles on New Year's Day in 2023 -- a mere speed bump on the Eagles' path to an appearance in Super Bowl LIII. The Eagles had won the last two meetings beforehand, avenging a playoff loss to the Saints in the NFC Divisional Round after the 2018 season.