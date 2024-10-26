By reputation, Seattle's Lumen Field is among one of the toughest places for visiting teams in the NFL thanks to both the play of the Seattle Seahawks and the rabid support of their fans. But as of late, the visiting team has found Seattle to be a much more comfortable place to play than expected -- much to the detriment of this year's Seahawks.

After opening the year with two home wins against the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, the Seahawks hosted the New York Giants in Week 5 only for the 12th Man to be silenced after Big Blue left with a 29-20 upset victory. Then, just days later, the visiting San Francisco 49ers triumphed, 36-24, forcing the Seahawks to go on the road in order to stop what had turned into a three-game skid. And they did so in style, returning home from Atlanta with a 34-14 victory over the Falcons.

The Seahawks now look to re-establish their home turf as an intimidating place to play, but they will have to do so against an intimidating opponent: The Buffalo Bills make the trip from Western New York to the Pacific Northwest, where they will look to continue their roll that has put them at 5-2 and well out in front of the AFC East. Just as the Seahawks are 2-2 at home this year, the Bills are 2-2 on the road having won against the Dolphins and Jets, but falling to the Ravens and Texans.

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Bills

When: Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle

Lumen Field -- Seattle TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Seahawks vs. Bills spread, odds

Buffalo is a 3-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 47 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Seahawks vs. Bills recent series history

Seattle and Buffalo have split their last two meetings. The last Seahawks victory against the Bills came one year prior to the start of the Sean McDermott era in Buffalo.