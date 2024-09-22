Early in the 2024 season, the focus of the Tennessee Titans and their fans has been on their quarterback situation: A fact highlighted by their Week 3 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, where what currently is for Tennessee collides with what could have been.

Second-year Titans quarterback Will Levis has been the subject of scrutiny in the Titans' 0-2 start, which has partially been the result of questionable decision-making that has come at inopportune times and raised the ire of first-year head coach Brian Callahan. After dropping their home opener a week ago to the New York Jets, the Titans will host the visiting 1-1 Green Bay Packers, who may have a very familiar face under center.

With starting quarterback Jordan Love working his way back from an ankle injury suffered in Week 1, the Packers may very well have to once again play backup quarterback Malik Willis, who was a third-round pick by Tennessee in the 2022 NFL Draft. After the franchise's hopes for Willis never materialized, he was traded to Green Bay less than a month ago and is now coming off of leading The Pack to a 16-10 Week 2 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Titans vs. Packers spread, odds

Tennessee is a 3-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 36.5 points.

Titans vs. Packers recent series history

Tennessee has won two out of their last three games against Green Bay, with wins during the 2016 and 2022 seasons bookending a trouncing put on by Green Bay late in the 2020 season.