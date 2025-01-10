Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appears to be on the verge of becoming the youngest in NFL history to win a third NFL MVP.

The 28-year-old can probably start writing his acceptance speech after Friday's Associated Press All-Pro team announcement. Jackson was named the NFL's First Team All-Pro quarterback for the 2024 season after receiving 30 first-place votes to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's 18. That makes him the All-Pro quarterback for the second year in a row, and now only two players with more than three NFL MVPs have more First Team All-Pro selections at the quarterback position than Jackson: Peyton Manning (seven All-Pro selections, five NFL MVPs) and Aaron Rodgers (four All-Pro selections and four NFL MVPs).

The Associated Press is also the body that votes for the NFL MVP, and with a quarterback winning the award every season since 2013, it's safe to say Jackson will be taking home MVP hardware for the third time in his career after winning the award in 2019 and 2023. He was already the only player in football history with a Heisman Trophy and two NFL MVP awards, so he will also become the first with a Heisman and three NFL MVP awards.

Jackson had one of the best seasons in NFL history in 2024. He finished the regular season with 4,172 yards passing, a 41-4 passing-touchdown-to-interception ratio, 915 yards rushing and a 119.6 passer rating. That means Jackson finished the 2024 regular season with the following firsts, per CBS Sports Research:

4,000 or more passing yards and 600 or more rushing yards

40 or more passing touchdowns and 800 or more rushing yards

40 or more passing touchdowns and fewer than five interceptions

Reigning MVP with at least 40 or more passing touchdowns the following season

His 119.6 passer rating ranked as the fourth-most all time in a season, trailing only three occurrences that resulted in NFL MVP accolades: Rodgers in 2011 (122.5) and 2020 (121.5) and Manning (121.1) in 2004.

Lamar Jackson this season

NFL QB rank Pass TD-INT 41-4 1st Pass TD 41 T-2nd Pass yards 4,172 6th Pass yards/attempt 8.8 1st Rush yards 915 1st Yards/carry 6.6 1st Passer rating 119.6 1st Expected Points Added (EPA)/Dropback 0.31 1st

The NFL Honors award show, where Jackson can officially receive his third NFL MVP, is on Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.