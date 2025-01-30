The UEFA Champions League's first-ever league phase is over, and the knockout stage outlook is now much clearer. Manchester City avoided disaster, Liverpool topped the league-phase table, and we will get Manchester City against either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the playoffs.

Friday's draw, set for 6 a.m. ET on The Golazo Network and Paramount+, will detail the path to the Champions League final at Munich's Allianz Arena on May 31 as who will play who still in the round of 16 remains unsettled.

Here's what to know:

Manchester City saved by Savinho in Champions League, overturn one goal deficit to win 3-1 and advance



UEFA Champions League Bracket

Knockout round playoffs: Possible fixtures

Round of 16: Possible fixtures

Who advanced to round of 16 with top-eight finish?

How do the knockout phase playoffs work?

Teams ranked ninth through 16th at the end of the league phase will be seeded and will be drawn against one of the unseeded teams. Each seeded team will have four potential opponents and will find out their actual foe in Friday's draw before participating in a two-legged series.

The seeded team will host the second leg and the team with the greater aggregate score will advance to the round of 16, with extra time and penalties looming if the aggregate score is tied.

Here are the predetermined pairings for the teams that will play in the knockout phase playoffs.

How do teams qualify for the knockouts?

In the 36-team league phase, the teams that finish in the top eight will earn a bye and qualify directly for the round of 16. Those ranked ninth through 24th will enter the first-ever knockout phase playoffs, while the teams ranked 25th or lower will be eliminated. Unlike previous editions of the Champions League, no teams will drop down to the UEFA Europa League.

Are there away goals, and can teams from same country meet?

The away goals rule will not apply, and there will be no restriction on teams from the same country playing each other.

How does the round of 16 work?

Teams that finished the league phase ranked first through eighth will be seeded in this round, while the teams that advanced through the knockout phase playoffs will be unseeded. The rules of the previous round apply and there will also be predetermined pairings that will create the bracket. There is an added reward for the teams that finished the league phase in the top four, though – they will essentially have their own quadrants of the bracket and would not face each other until the latter stages of the competition.

Here are the predetermined pairings for the round of 16.

Pairing A: 1/2 vs. Winner IV

Pairing B: 3/4 vs. Winner III

Pairing C: 5/6 vs. Winner II

Pairing D: 7/8 vs. Winner I

