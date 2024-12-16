Club America have made history with the first three-peat in Liga MX history after beating Monterrey in the second leg of the final on Sunday.

Las Aguilas narrowly squeezed past Rayados 3-2 on aggregate to seal the Apertura 2024 crown with Richard Sanchez netting the championship-clinching goal.

No team has ever won three consecutive titles in Mexico's Apertura/Clausura era, which makes America history writers in Mexican soccer's short tournament format.

Despite a difficult regular season, Andre Jardine's side came from finishing eighth in the league standings to finishing as champions again.

The Azulcremas were ahead from the first leg at home and the visitors also had an early Henry Martin goal ruled out for offside.

Sanchez then struck from distance to give America the lead in the game but double their aggregate advantage which made it a mountain for Monterrey to climb.

Although his minutes were limited through the tournament, he also scored a key goal against Cruz Azul in the semifinals.

Johan Rojas did make things interesting towards the end by pulling one back for Rayados but it was not enough to stop Jardine's side thanks to Alejandro Zendejas' opening leg goal in a 2-1 win.

Las Aguilas are the first Liga MX side to win three consecutive titles with U.S. Men's National Team member Zendejas sealing a fourth Mexican crown considering he won one with Chivas back in 2017.

That is his ninth title with a Liga MX club including the Campeones Cup which was won against Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew.

As for Monterrey, that was their third Liga MX final lost on home soil and Rayados have not won the league since 2019 despite boasting five overall titles.

They do have five CONCACAF Champions Cups since 2011 -- with their most recent in 2021 -- but that will be no consolation.

The challenge now for America will be to go after a fourth consecutive Clausura title which is something that no team in Liga MX history across either format has ever done.