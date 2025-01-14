U.S. women's national team player and 2024 Olympic gold medalist Jaedyn Shaw will begin her club season with North Carolina Courage. San Diego Wave FC and North Carolina announced a trade on Tuesday. The Courage get another dynamic attacker on their roster, while San Diego receives $300,000 in allocation money and $150,000 in intra-league transfer funds, along with a 2025 and 2026 international slot.

San Diego could receive an additional $75,000 in Allocation Money in 2025 in exchange for sending up to $150,000 in intra-league transfer fees to the Courage, subject to a conditional agreement with North Carolina. Shaw is the latest player to depart the club after a challenging 2024 season where the Wave missed out on the 2024 playoffs. Her trade came by way of player request last spring. She leaves San Diego after 61 appearances, 14 goals and four assists.

"I want to thank the fans and the entire San Diego Wave organization for the incredible support and love you have shown me," Shaw said in Wave FC statement. "It's been an absolute honor to start my professional career in this city and represent this club. The opportunity to pursue a new chapter is bittersweet, but I am excited about what lies ahead. I'm deeply grateful to the Levine Leichtman Family and Camille [Ashton] for making this move possible."

In addition to an Olympic gold medal, Shaw is a 2022 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year recipient and was one of the youngest players to join an NWSL club at 17-years-old. She scored in her professional debut, a record at the time as the youngest player in NWSL to score in their first ever appearance. Her breakout play with San Diego earned her a call-up to the USWNT in 2023. During the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, she set another record when she scored in five consecutive matches -- which were her first five starts with the national team.

"Jaedyn's impact on and off the field has been a significant part of our club's growth, and while it's always hard to see a player of her talent move on, we understand and respect her decision to seek a new chapter in her career and are happy we were able to help facilitate the move she wanted," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "We wish her nothing but success in the future."