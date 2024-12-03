Former U.S. women's national team head coach Jill Ellis will be the new chief football officer with FIFA, the global soccer governing body announced Tuesday. Ellis will work alongside former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, and she'll steer the development and implementation of FIFA's global football strategy.

"I am honored to join FIFA in this pioneering role and to contribute to the growth of football from a global perspective," Ellis said in a statement. "FIFA has a unique ability, through football, to unite communities and to drive the game's development worldwide. Having experienced football, from grassroots programs up to senior national-team level, I've seen first-hand its transformative power."

The two-time World Cup-winning Ellis will be tied to "technical areas connected to the development of the game across the world," according to an official FIFA release.

"Jill's experience, enthusiasm and outstanding achievements make her the perfect choice for this role. She has been a true inspiration for many, and I look forward to seeing the impact of her work continue to inspire many more around the world," said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström

"FIFA is very proud to have Jill and Arsène, two of the great football leaders and thinkers, to help us make our vision for football a reality. Her appointment demonstrates FIFA's commitment to the future of the game and to creating more opportunities for the next generation."

The newly created fulltime role means she will depart her position with San Diego Wave FC as Club President. Ellis took on the club role during San Diego's expansion introduction in 2021. She leaves the position with litigation pending.

In July, Ellis filed a defamation lawsuit against a former Wave employee who had accused Ellis of creating a toxic work environment. An investigation (via a third-party firm) occurred earlier in the year and found the Wave to have not violated NWSL policies. Ellis has since called the allegations "false."

Additionally, five former employees have since filed a lawsuit against the Wave and NWSL, though Ellis is not named as a defendant. The lawsuit contains claims of sexual harassment, retaliation, racial discrimination, and wrongful termination.

The club was sold earlier this year to the Leichtman-Levine family at a $120 million valuation.

"Under Jill's leadership, the Wave set a standard of excellence as an expansion club in the NWSL. The new owners of the club are committed to building a culture of winning on and off the pitch," said San Diego Wave FC owner Lauren Leichtman.

"As we approach the 2025 season and beyond, we will work to further elevate the Wave's impact in San Diego, on the national stage, and as a globally recognized leader in women's soccer. Additionally, we are excited to announce that we are in the final phase of identifying a new head coach on the heels of a global search. We look forward to sharing additional developments ahead of the 2025 NWSL season."