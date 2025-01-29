This Wednesday the five Italian teams involved in the UEFA Champions League will play their last match of the league phase, and, as things stand, all things are looking quiet good for the Serie A teams. Apart from Bologna, who are already eliminated, but also managed to win their last home game against Borussia Dortmund, the other four sides have already qualified for the next round. Inter and AC Milan are well positioned to end up in the top eight, Juventus are more likely to play the playoffs while Atalanta will face FC Barcelona to hope for a spot in the Round of 16. Here's what you need to know ahead of the Matchday 8:

Juventus crisis: What's next?

The Bianconeri are not having their best moment. Thiago Motta's side lost a key Serie A game against Napoli over the weekend, their first defeat in the domestic competition, and there is a lot of criticism around the manager, who has not, as yet, been able to change the course of the team. Last season, after winning the Coppa Italia, Juventus decided to sack coach Massimiliano Allegri, and with the appointment of the former Bologna manager, things should have changed. Up to today, Juventus are in the race for the top four in the league and potentially in the race for a spot in the top eight of the Champions League, but what is worrying is how the team is currently playing. A win against Benfica would give Motta and the whole environment a better look for the second part of the season, while sport director Cristiano Giuntoli is looking to improve the roster before the end of the January transfer window.

AC Milan manager brings a new mentality

There was a lot of noise around AC Milan head coach Sergio Conceicao, who had a verbal fight with defender Davide Calabria at the end of the 3-2 win against Parma on Sunday. Conceicao, at halftime of the same match, decided to replace both Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao, after he was not satisfied with their performances on the pitch. Afterward, it emerged that the manager wasn't happy about their presence at the concert of Italian rapper Lazza on Friday, two days before the home game. Conceicao spoke ahead of the clash against Dinamo Zagreb and said that "what happened is the past," but also didn't deny that their presence at the concert was the reason of his disappointment on Sunday. After he replaced Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca at the end of December, the former Porto manager brought a new mentality that some of the players still have to digest. However, this is probably what AC Milan needed in this moment.

Are Inter still a potential winner?

The Nerazzurri have to be considered as one of the potential winners of the competition. The 2023 Champions League finalists had a good start of the campaign and are also well positioned to end up as the first Italian side in the table, as they are currently fourth, tied on points with third-place Arsenal. With a win against AS Monaco, Simone Inzaghi's men will have a real chance to continue their dream to win their first Champions League since 2010, when they were the last Italian team to do so under manager Jose Mourinho. It's too early to say if that can happen, but in a season where both Real Madrid and Manchester City are not at their best, Inter can hope to make the dream a reality.