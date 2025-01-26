AC Milan head coach Sergio Conceicao was at the center of a heated argument at the end of the 3-2 Rossoneri win against Parma at San Siro on Sunda with the club's captain, Davide Calabria. The Portuguese manager was spotted by cameras running towards the Italian defender and shouting at him, and then he was quickly blocked by his staff.

The episode happened at the end of an exciting comeback win after the away side managed to be up 2-1 before stoppage time. USMNT winger Christian Pulisic came back in the starting 11 and scored a penalty in the first half, marking his 11th goal of the season in all competitions. AC Milan scored twice in stoppage time with midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and then with the deciding 3-2 goal of former Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze.

At halftime, when the result was on the 1-1, Conceicao also decided to sub off key players Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao after a poor start to the game, leaving some questions on their attitude as it also happened before this year when Paulo Fonseca was in charge of the team.

Both Calabria and Conceicao spoke about what happened at the final whistle. The Italian defender said to DAZN that it was "a misunderstanding between me and the coach. We clarified, we didn't understand each other and then we fixed things. It's not the first time it happens in football. I'm sorry, it wasn't a nice thing. There are not simple situations, even private and personal that no one knows. I don't even really want to talk about it. I want to end this season in the best possible way for the good of the team, which is the thing I care about the most."

The Portuguese coach spoke during the usual post-match press conference.

"I watch the games and listen to them with a lot of passion. There was a little more adrenaline. There was a game situation that I talked about with Calabria and there were too many words in my opinion. Footballers are all important to me, like a family. If I have a son who behaves badly, I'll tell him. And here it's the same. There is no hypocrisy. We say things to each other like men. True, it wasn't nice, but in football it's fine, we're not in church. We have clarified each other."

AC Milan will face Dinamo Zagreb in the last away game of the UEFA Champions League's league phase this Wednesday while on Sunday the Rossoneri will meet Inter for the Derby della Madonnina on Feb. 2.