Thiago Motta's Juventus will face Lille on Tuesday for what is going to be a key game for their chances to end up in the top eight of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League. The Bianconeri will face a Lille squad that are currently fourth in the Ligue 1 table and are tied on six points in the European campaign with Juventus. Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match, and more.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 5 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 5 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Decathlon Arena- Lille, France

Decathlon Arena- Lille, France Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lille +200; Draw +210; Juventus +145

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Team news

Lille: Bruno Genesio will name his ideal starting eleven, with striker Joanthan David starting in the attack. Genesio's side, despite losing to Sporting CP, managed to win against both Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid in the last two games of the league phase and shouldn't be underestimated.

Possible Lille XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Bouaddi, Andre; Zhegrova, Angel Gomes, Sahraoui; David

Juventus: The Bianconeri will have to deal with the suspension of Brazilian defender Danilo, who should be replaced by Federico Gatti, with Nicolo Savona playing as right back. Both USMNT players Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah are expected to start in Tuesday's game.

Possible Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cambiaso; Locatelli, McKennie; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Weah; Vlahovic.

Prediction

It's a difficult one to predict, but a draw is the most likely result considering the current form of the two sides. Pick: Lille 1, Juventus 1.