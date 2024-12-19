AS Monaco has blasted the racist abuse targeting Wilfried Singo after his clash with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on Wednesday. The Italy international was left with a lacerated and bloodied face after the Ivory Coast star's cleats raked Donnarumma's face during PSG's 4-2 win at Stade Louis II.

Singo's effort at goal was blocked but he connected with the former Milan shot-stopper's face as he jumped over the sliding 25-year-old.

Although the ex-Torino FC man apologized to Donnarumma in the locker room after the game, the 23-year-old was targeted on social media which promoted Monaco to defend their player.

"We strongly condemn the unacceptable racist comments made about Wilfried Singo on social networks after last night's match against PSG," said ASM officially on Thursday.

"Such behavior has no place in sport, either on or off the pitch, and is in total contradiction with the values upheld by the club. The club offers its full support to Wilfried."

Singo was not punished for the clash with Donnarumma which required stitching but on top of an apology in person which was documented via PSG's game footage, he also apologized publicly.

"I want to apologize to Gianluigi Donnarumma." Singo wrote via Instagram. "My gesture was obviously not intentional but I was able to see afterwards that he had a serious injury to his face. I wish him a good recovery."

Donnarumma will now await further examination while referee Francois Letexier's handling of the incident has attracted criticism.

"Gianluigi Donnarumma will return to Paris with the team this evening after suffering a facial trauma with multiple cuts," said PSG officially on Wednesday. "He will undergo medical examinations tomorrow and will have to rest for several days."