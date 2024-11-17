The best two teams during the 2024 NWSL regular season are the last two teams standing this season with the Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit set to face off for silverware in Saturday's NWSL Championship.

This marks the third time the Spirit will play for the NWSL's biggest prize, winning the whole thing for the first time in 2021, while the Pride will play in the championship for the first time. The Pride are no underdogs, though, despite competing in the postseason for the first time since 2017 – they enter the final as the NWSL Shield winners and set the league's record after a 23-game unbeaten run this season.

Here's what you need to know about the NWSL Championship.

Who will play in the NWSL Championship?

The Orlando Pride will take on the Washington Spirit in the 2024 NWSL Championship. The Pride reached the final for the first time after beating the Kansas City Current 3-2 in the semifinals on Sunday and will contend to be the first NWSL team to win the NWSL Shield and Championship in the same year since the 2019 North Carolina Courage.

The Spirit, meanwhile, finished second in the regular season and extended their strong form through the playoffs. They beat reigning champions NJ/NY Gotham FC in a penalty shootout on Saturday in the semifinals after a 1-1 draw, returning to the Championship game for the first time since 2021.

Where is the NWSL Championship?

The NWSL Championship will take place at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, home of the Kansas City Current. The 11,500-seat venue opened earlier this year and is the first privately funded stadium built specifically for a professional women's soccer team.

When is the NWSL Championship?

The NWSL Championship will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. local time. You can watch the game on CBS.