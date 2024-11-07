The 2024 NWSL regular season has concluded and the playoff picture is complete after seeding settled during the final match week. The league showed off its parity in another season where high stakes were still on the line during the final week of the regular season. Portland Thorns FC and Bay FC clinched the final two playoff spots with one game left. The 26-game schedule has concluded, and the 2024 NWSL Shield winner, Orlando Pride, retained the No. 1 seed for several weeks. The Pride will face the No. 8 Chicago Red Stars. There will be lots of nerves for middle-seeded teams with the competitive scales tipped nearly equal.

CBS Sports is the home of the NWSL Championship. Fans watch select NWSL postseason matches across CBS and Paramount+.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming NWSL playoffs:

Postseason format and bracket

The NWSL Playoffs will kick off on Friday, and the top four ranked teams will face off against each other in a quarterfinal format. The quarterfinal winners will face off in the semifinals on Nov. 16, hosted by the higher-seeded team, and the 2024 NWSL Championship will crown a new winner on Nov. 23 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

2024 NWSL Playoffs schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, Nov. 8

Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars, 8 p.m. (Prime)

Saturday, Nov. 9

Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage, 12 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Nov. 10

Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns FC 3 p.m. (ABC)

Complete NWSL standings

STANDING TEAM W L D GF GA GD PTS No. 1 Orlando Pride* 18 2 6 46 20 +26 60 No. 2 Washington Spirit* 18 6 2 51 28 +23 56 No. 3 NJ/NY Gotham FC* 17 4 5 41 20 +21 56 No. 4 Kansas City Current* 15 2 7 54 30 +24 55 No. 5 North Carolina Courage* 12 11 3 37 28 +6 39 No. 6 Portland Thorns FC* 10 12 4 37 35 +2 34 No. 7 Bay FC* 11 14 1 31 41 -10 34 No. 8 Chicago Red Stars* 10 14 2 28 38 -7 32 No. 9 Racing Louisville** 7 12 7 33 39 -6 28 No. 10 San Diego Wave FC** 7 13 7 24 35 -11 25 No. 11 Utah Royals** 7 15 4 22 40 -18 25 No. 12 Angel City FC* 7 13 6 29 42 -13 24 No. 13 Seattle Reign** 6 15 5 27 44 -17 23 No. 14 Houston Dash** 5 16 5 20 42 -22 20

*qualified for the playoffs

**eliminated from playoff contention