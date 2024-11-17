There's just one spot left in the NWSL Championship and two teams left as the Orlando Pride, the 2024 NWSL Shield winners and No. 1 seed will host No. 4 seed Kansas City Current on Sunday at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando. The semifinal will be another meeting between the two sides in a budding rivalry that developed over the regular season as they battled for position on the league table. Now two of the best goals scorers, Barbra Banda and Temwa Chawinga, will meet again. The winner will meet the Washington Spirit in the final on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming semifinal:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 17 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Inter & Co Stadium -- Orlando, Fl

Inter & Co Stadium -- Orlando, Fl TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)



ABC | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Orlando +130; Draw +240; Kansas City +200

Players to watch

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride): The Zambian international has fit in seamlessly with Orlando since her spring arrival. Perhaps no other player has elevated a club's profile along with their own in a single season. She leads the team in all offensive stats, including expected goals (16.44 xG), assists (six), and goals (12). She'll be a key element in the attack for Orlando.

Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current): The Golden Boot winner and an MVP finalist, Chawinga led the league in goals scored (20) and delivered during the quarterfinal for the Current. Her ability to time her runs and turn defenders is something she makes look easy, and she does it even though she's a frequent target for fouls. Her movement off the ball and defensive efforts will be significant for Kansas City

Lineup prediction

Orlando Pride: Anna Moorehouse, Cori Dyke, Emily Sams, Kylie Strom, Kerry Abello, Summer Yates, Haley McCutcheon, Angelina, Ally Watt, Marta, Barbra Banda

Kansas City Current: Almuth Schult, Izzy Rodriguez, Alana Cook, Kayla Sharples, Hailie Mace, Claire Hutton, Lo'eau LaBonta, Vanessa DiBernardo, Debinha, Michelle Cooper, Temwa Chawinga

Prediction

The two sides have played to narrow scorelines during the regular season and the high stakes of a semifinal might play out similarly. Pick: Orlando 1, Current 1 (Orlando advance on penalties 4-3)