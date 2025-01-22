Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City met in the UEFA Champions League at Parc des Princes on Wednesday in perhaps the most critical league phase game so far this season. The Ligue 1 titleholders and their English Premier League counterparts are both facing potential elimination from the tournament after poor runs of form this European season.

Luis Enrique's PSG side remain in an elimination position despite a win away at Red Bull Salzburg after three games without a win. A tough draw for Les Parisiens has turned out to be even harder than expected with games against Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and City although points were also dropped against PSV Eindhoven. A 2-1 win away at RC Lens has stretched their lead at the Championnat summit to nine points so full focus can be applied here.

PSG won 2-0 last time these two met in Paris and Luis Enrique has only ever lost twice to Pep Guardiola and is one of only two coaches to have seen his side score three or more goals more than once. City started poorly in Europe and that form has carried over into the league although four wins from five suggests that a corner has been turned. Guardiola did see his side throw points away against Brentford but their only UCL wins this term have come against the likes of Sparta Praha and Slovan Bratislava.

Is this PSG and Manchester City's biggest Champions League meeting? Ranking the giants' previous encounters Jonathan Johnson

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 22 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes - Paris, France

Parc des Princes - Paris, France Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSG +145; Draw +260; City +160

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

League phase so far

PSG are not currently in a top 24 spot and they arguably need four points from City and Stuttgart to advance to at least the playoffs. A loss here would take their fate out of their hands before that trip to Germany. City had lost just three times away in Europe across 28 games but have now lost consecutive UCL games for the first time since 2011-12 after being beaten by Sporting and Juventus. The Citizens are in playoff place as things stand but a win could jeopardize that as they are only a point above PSG.

Team news

PSG: Marquinhos and Achraf Hakimi have both been doubts although Ousmane Dembele should return to the XI. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not available for the final league phase games as he wasn't with the club when registration took place before the competition began, and that means that the in-form Bradley Barcola can lay down the gauntlet to his new positional rival. Luis Enrique could go with Goncalo Ramos or Desire Doue up top.

Possible PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pacho, Hernandez, Nuno Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Dembele, Doue, Barcola.

City: Nathan Ake was out over the weekend while John Stones is not back yet so expect to see Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias start. Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov will not be available until after the league phase -- if they get there -- and Rodri is the only long-term injury now that Oscar Bobb is back in training.

Possible City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Bernardo Silva, Kovacic, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Savinho.

Prediction

This is a huge game for both sides but one which PSG simply cannot afford to not win, and although a draw would not be a huge surprise, City are the ones who will likely survive a potential loss. Pick: PSG 2, City 1.

Wednesday Champions League schedule