The FA Cup is known as one of the domestic trophies that has a magical aura about it and that any team can beat anyone regardless of the gulf between them when it comes to this competition. There have been many examples of stunning upsets over the years, famously including Hereford's Ronnie Radford and Ricky George-inspired heroics against Newcastle United back in 1972 as well as Wimbledon's 1988 final upset of mighty Liverpool. Could new "giant killings" be about to be added in this year's competition when you look at the upcoming third-round ties? For example, English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur away at fifth tier Tamworth, topflight leaders Liverpool against level four minnows Accrington Stanley, EPL outfit Chelsea hosting Morecambe of League Two and giants Manchester City against United-influenced tier four neighbors Salford City all have potential for shock value.

Where could we be about to see a few more upsets?

Possible 2025 third round shocks

Everton (tier 1) vs. Peterborough United (tier 3)

Liverpool (tier 1) vs. Accrington Stanley (tier 4)

Chelsea (tier 1) vs. Morecambe (tier 4)

Manchester City (tier 1) vs. Salford City (tier 4)

Tamworth (tier 5) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (tier 1)

Newcastle United (tier 1) vs. Bromley (tier 4)

Millwall (tier 2) vs. Dagenham and Redbridge (tier 5)

Let's take a look back at one shocking upset that included Wrexham before we rank the best modern-day upsets that came after the turn of the century:

Honorable throwback: Wrexham 2, Arsenal 1 (1992)

Decades before Wrexham became Hollywood royalty, the Wales-based outfit were partly on the English soccer map thanks to their 1992 FA Cup shock win over Arsenal. The Gunners led with 10 minutes to go at the Racecourse Ground and the hosts -- bottom of the fourth tier at the time -- miraculously fought back to win through a veteran Mickey Thomas free kick and a famous late winner through Steve Watkin to doom the Londoners.

Honorable mention: Newport 2, Leicester 1 (2019)

There were 74 places between these two sides six years or so ago and Leicester City had been EPL champions not that long ago. Rodney Parade hosted a proper third-round tier in early January with Padraig Amond's late penalty enough to stun the Foxes and give the Wales-based hosts a famous first topflight win since 1963-64.

Now we look at some of the most memorable upsets since 2000:

5. Lincoln City 1, Burnley 0 (2017)

The Imps made history as the first non-league side to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals in over 100 years (since 1914) when the Cowley brothers inspired a stunning win over the Clarets. Sean Raggett's dramatic headed goal with Lincoln's only shot on target also required goal line technology confirmation before it was given.

4. Wigan 1, City 0 (2013)

A classic FA Cup final upset arrived 12 years ago when Ben Watson's late, late header ensured that the Latics beat giants City to cap an incredible cup run. Roberto Martinez inspired the side to their first-ever major trophy in English soccer at the same time that they were being relegated from the Premier League.

3. Southampton 1, Grimsby Town 2 (2023)

The Mariners made history two years ago with a 2-1 win over the Saints to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1939. Two penalties either side of the break ensured that Grimsby survived a late disallowed home goal to eliminate a team 64 places above them in the English soccer pyramid. It was also the first time in 152 that that a team knocked out five teams from higher leagues in the same cup run having already dumped Plymouth Argyle, Cambridge United, Burton Albion and Luton Town out despite their fourth-tier status.

2. Crawley 3, Leeds 0 (2021)

One of the FA Cup's most astonishing results came four years ago when Marcelo Bielsa's men were in the Premier League and fell victim to League Two Crawley despite a 62-team chasm between the two. Broadfield witnessed a 20-minute blitz in the second half and even saw a reality TV star sent on as a substitute in the dying minutes in a game that had a bit of everything.

1. Chelsea 2, Bradford 4 (2015)

Top of the pile, though, has to be a fightback from two goals down to knock EPL giants Chelsea out 10 years ago by thirdtier Bradford. The Blues opened up a two-goal lead at Stamford Bridge only to concede four times as the Bantams made light of their 49-team difference between the two thanks to goals from Jon Stead, Filipe Morais, Andy Halliday and Mark Yeates to beat Jose Mourinho's men to the quarterfinals in the most unlikely of circumstances.