AC Milan aim to rise up the UEFA Champions League table on Tuesday, when they travel to Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava.

Milan are a few weeks removed from a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid, marking only their second win in four games in Europe. They are amongst a host of teams sitting on six points and inside the top 24, though they will no doubt want to improve upon their current spot in 20th place. They are still doing much better than Slovan, who are last place in the league phase table with zero points and a -13 goal differential.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, November 26 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26 | 12:45 p.m. ET Location: Tehelne Pole -- Bratislava, Slovakia

Tehelne Pole -- Bratislava, Slovakia Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Slovan Bratislava +1400; Draw +600; AC Milan -600

Storylines

Inconsistency has plagued AC Milan all season, which means their current unbeaten run of four games is complicated in its own right. That streak includes the 3-1 win over Real Madrid on Matchday 4 of the Champions League, as well as their last two games – a 3-3 draw against 15th place Cagliari in Serie A and the weekend's drab 0-0 draw with Juventus. Milan's strength remains their attack, scoring in all but two of their games this season, but the big question is whether or not their offense can save a leaky defense.

U.S. men's national team standout Christian Pulisic is still Milan's most reliable player in front of goal with seven goals and four assists this season, though Rafael Leao's resurgence is a nice boost. After struggling at the start of the season, he now has two goals and one assist in his las three games for Milan.

Projected lineups

Slovan Bratislava: Takac, Blackman, Kashia, Bajric, Voet, Ihnatenko, Savvidis, Barseghyan, Tolic, Marcelli, Strelec

AC Milan: Maignan, Royal, Gabbia, Thiaw, Hernandez, Fofana, Reijnders, Musah, Pulisic, Leao, Morata

Prediction

AC Milan have their flaws, but considering the strength of their squad compared to the opposition's, Tuesday's outing will likely be a straightforward one. Expect Milan to clinch a simple win that boosts their case for a spot in the next round. Pick: Slovan Bratislava 0, AC Milan 3