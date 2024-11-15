The 2024 NWSL playoffs are winding down with the semifinal round set to kick off on Saturday. Only four teams remain and a spot in the NWSL Championship is on the line. Top seeded Orlando Pride will host No. 4 Kansas City Current, and No. 2 Washington Spirit will face No. 3 NJ/NY Gotham FC. Fans can catch the action between the Spirit and Gotham FC on CBS.

As each knockout round passes, the margins of victory get narrower. At this point in the year, several players have already defined themselves as clear starters and even earned end-of-the-year nominations for individual awards. So what, or who, will it take to make it all the way to the NWSL Championship?

Here are four underrated players we think will be a factor during the semifinals:

Kansas City Current: Izzy Rodriguez

The outside back has been a frequent staple of the Kansas City backline line since being drafted to the team in 2022. During the 2024 season, highlight reels have naturally been dominated by NWSL Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga and other goal scorers on the team. However, Rodriguez's efforts to keep opposing attackers at bay and get involved in attacks have made her a stealthy key factor in games.

Her quick reaction and vision have led to nifty combination play and accurately threaded balls. A hockey assist type of player at moments, her efforts to create make her the leader on the team in expected assists at 4.34. She's always active in the hunt for the ball, fourth on the team in interceptions (33), and will be crucial for Kansas City against Orlando.

Orlando Pride: Haley McCutcheon

The central midfielder has been a rock in the middle third for Orlando this season. Her chemistry alongside Angelina and connectivity with Marta are just a few of the ways she's been impactful over the year. She's been the type of player who is reliable in and out of possession and frequently connects with her teammates for the extra option and is among the top five on the team in passing accuracy into the final third (81.9%).

Her passing allows Barbra Banda and Marta to pivot into the attack quickly whenever in possession and now she's become a factor in the final third. She got the goal-scoring started for Orlando in their quarterfinal against the Chicago Red Stars, showing off her ability to recognize and take the space for a shot if necessary and is a threat in the air to win the ball.

NJ/NY Gotham FC: Delanie Sheehan

Drafted by Gotham FC in 2021, she's taken another step forward in her development and is already a champion after the squad's title run in 2023. Sometimes, a midfield that contains both Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett might mean that a player like Sheehan might not get the recognition her work rate warrants. The player that folks might not chat about during games because she's out here doing her job.

She tied with Lavelle on the team in chances created (31), covers lots of ground for Gotham FC, and is third on the team in recoveries (131), though she credits her midfield companions with her growth this year.

"Defensively in the midfield, now, it's Neely [Martin] and I's second season playing together. So, at this point, I just know where she's going to be," Sheehan said in a pre-match conference.

"So, it's kind of like we're almost sharing one brain, and then you add Rose [Lavelle] into that ... she's worked incredibly hard defensively, and then also running the attack. It's really come together, I think."

Washington Spirit: Rosemonde Kouassi

The Ivory Coast international joined the squad during the summer window and quickly provided an extra layer of attacking prowess. She has two assists in eight games, and the squad will welcome her return to the pitch after serving a two-game suspension for a regular-season red card.

Technical on the ball and creative in the attack, her presence alongside Trinity Rodman and Ashley Hatch will give the Spirit confidence on offense with Ouleymata Sarr out with a back injury.

"[She's] an important player, because she's creating a lot of chances when she plays ... I think she had a quick adaptation. She's creating a lot of chances," said Spirit head coach Jonatan Giraldez.

"She's not the scoring goals, you know, but she's working a lot. Especially in the training, and putting the focus also in finishing, especially in decision [making]. When she has to shoot. When she has to make a pass. When she has to keep dribbling. In terms of decision, I think she's open-minded to keep learning, to keep working. To be better. [She] is an important player for sure. Tomorrow is going to be important too."

NWSL Semifinals schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, Nov. 16

Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 12 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, Nov. 17

Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current, 3 p.m. (ABC)