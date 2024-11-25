Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr. is set to miss at least three weeks according to the early reports after picking up an hamstring injury ahead of the key UEFA Champions League fixture against Liverpool, that will take place this Wednesday (You can catch al the Champions League action across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network). Real Madrid have confirmed the injury in a statement.

"Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Vini Jr., he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored."

If the report will be confirmed, the striker will miss at least four LaLiga matches but also the two remaining Champions League games before the end of the year, two crucial away games against Liverpool and Atalanta that could determine the future of the Spanish giants in the tournament.

Vinicius Jr. seemed to have a clear idea on the reasons that led to the injury, as he wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the announcement: "The crazy schedule, to recover!". The Brazilian has criticized the amount of games played this season so far, as Real Madrid take part in all possible competitions, including the 2024 FIFA International Cup, where Vinicius is expected to be back on December 18.

During the 2024-25 season, up to now, Vini played 18 games and scored 12 goals in all competitions, but was also part of the media noise as Manchester City's Rodri won the men's 2024 Ballon d'Or award, which he decided to not attend after news broke that he would not be the winner.