The Carabao Cup is down to the last four with the two winners over two legs between now and early February booking their berths at the March 16 final at Wembley Stadium. Before that, each team gets a chance to play at home in front of their own supporters with Arsenal, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool the remaining quartet in what became an English Premier League-only contest from the quarterfinals. Three of the four sides have won it so history can still be made in the event that the Magpies are successful while the Reds can also extend their competition-best record tally of 10.

What happens after 180 minutes?

This is the only point of the Carabao Cup which will play out over two legs as previous games up until the last round have gone directly to penalties without extra time. This means that the second legs in February can go to extra time as well as penalties which has not been the case at any other point so far to streamline the second of English soccer's domestic cups.

Will away goals count double?

No -- there are no away goals at any points so any tie finishing level after the two games have played the combined 180 minutes will bring extra time and then possibly penalties into play. It is possible that at least one side will require spot kicks to reach the final.

Is VAR available?

Because the remaining four teams are all EPL sides, VAR is indeed available to the referees. However, this would not have been the case had a lower-ranked club from a division where VAR is yet to be adopted reached these semifinals. As it is, part of the format change in keeping two-legged affairs out until the final four also involves VAR's availability.

How do suspensions work?

Every single player who has emerged from the quarterfinals will start the final four with a clean slate and zero cards carried over. However, potential suspensions from either of these semifinals cannot be purged in Premier League play -- they can only be served in the Carabao Cup. So, in the event of accumulated yellow cards or even a red, it is more favorable that it happens in leg one as there is still a chance of making the final while sitting out the second leg. Any suspension for the final can only be served by missing that game at Wembley and therefore a shot at silverware.

First leg: Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

Date: Tuesday, January 7 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium - London, England

Emirates Stadium - London, England Watch: Paramount+

The Gunners have won the League Cup title twice but their most recent triumph came all the way back in 1993. This competition has largely been used to bleed in young talent with senior minutes over the years and was a key element in Arsene Wenger's approach to developing talent. Their opponents, the Magpies, are the only remaining team to have never won this title even once. Eddie Howe's men have made two beaten finalist appearances which includes the 2023 final loss to United but they have never been able to replicate their six-time FA Cup-winning success.

First leg: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

Date: Wednesday, January 8 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, England Watch: Paramount+

The Reds are the all-time leading title winners in the EFL Cup with 10 to their name which is two better than Manchester City. The current EPL and UEFA Champions League leaders' most recent came last with season's triumph under Jurgen Klopp. Spurs are in the top five for Carabao Cup titles with four but their most recent came back in 2008. The Lilywhites are behind not only Liverpool and City for titles but also Manchester United on six as well as Chelsea and Aston Villa who both have five to their names.

When are the return legs?

Arsenal will go to Newcastle on Wednesday, Feb. 5, while Tottenham's trip to Liverpool falls a day later on Thursday, Feb. 6.