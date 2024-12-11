Despite the two initial defeats, AC Milan's Paulo Fonseca were able to win the last three UEFA Champions League games including the 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid, but the Rossoneri will need to play the next home game without injured USMNT Christian Pulisic, who's 2024 might be already over. The Italian giants will host Crvena zvezda that only won the last home clash after losing the opening four games of the League Phase. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, December 11 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11 | 3 p.m. ET Location: San Siro - Milan, Italy

San Siro - Milan, Italy Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bayer Leverkusen -380; Draw +450; Crvena zvezda +1000

Team news

AC Milan: Fonseca will have to deal with the absence of Pulisic who will be replaced by Samu Chukwueze on the right wing, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leao will play on the other side, and Spanish striker Alvaro Morata will play as a central striker.

Possible AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Morata.

Crvena zvezda: Former AC Milan player Rade Krunic will make his comeback at San Siro against his former teammates while Andrija Maksimovic might become the youngest player in the history of the tournament to make five starts in a row.

Possible Crvena zvezda XI: Gutesa; Mimovic, Spajic, Djiga, Seol; Krunic, Elsnik; Silas, Maksimovic, Milson; Ndiaye.

Prediction

The Rossoneri are expected to make a win against the Serbian team that only had one win in the five opening games of the League Phase. Pick: AC Milan 3, Crvena zvezda 1.