Barcelona are back in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday with Stade Brestois 29 the visitors to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. The Catalan giants are up to sixth in the League Phase standings with nine points from 12 while the Breton minnows are fourth with 10 points and remain unbeaten over four UCL games so far this season.

Hansi Flick's men were stunned by Celta Vigo in La Liga over the weekend with two late goals pegging them back in a 2-2 draw for one point from a possible six domestically. Barca are top of the Spanish topflight but only by four points now ahead of Real Madrid who have a game in hand after cutting into the Blaugrana's advantage of late.

Brest are overperforming massively in the UCL and could have already booked their knockout round berth along with AS Monaco who already beat Barca this edition. Eric Roy's UEFA debutants have lost their last three Championnat outings and come into this one off the back of a defeat against Les Monegasques last week to hover just above the relegation dogfight.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, November 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys - Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys - Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Barca -650; Draw +700; Brest +1800

League Phase so far

Barca went down 2-1 to Monaco in their Champions League opener but have since won three consecutive games against Young Boys, Bayern Munich and Red Star Belgrade. The Catalans have nine wins from 14 against French opponents in Europe but they have only won eight of their last 19 continental home games.

Brest are one of five clubs making their UCL debuts this year alongside Bologna, Aston Villa, Girona and Slovan Bratislava and the French outfit are the best performers so far. With three wins and a draw, the 10-point barrier could have already secured a knockout phase berth. Unbeaten, having seen off Sturm Graz, Red Bull Salzburg and Sparta Prague, Roy's side also drew with Bayer Leverkusen.

Team news

Barca: Lamine Yamal is a major doubt while Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres are long shots as they near recovery. Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati, Andreas Christensen, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal are all out. Flick could bring Frenkie de Jong and Alejandro Balde into the starting XI ahead of Gavi and Gerard Martin.

Possible Barca XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Casado; Olmo, Pedri, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Brest: Pierre Lees-Melou is expected to be out for a while and Massadio Haidara, Romain Faivre and Soumaila Coulibaly are all expected to miss out. Bradley Locko is a long-term miss while Abdallah Sima is also likely to drop out but Ludovic Ajorque is fit in attack at least.

Possible Brest XI: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Le Cardinal, Amavi; Camara, Lees-Melou, Fernandes; Balde, Ajorque, Doumbia.

Prediction

Although Brest will try to resist as best they can, Barca should pick them off and run out fairly comfortable winners here. Pick: Barca 3, Brest 1.