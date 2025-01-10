The German Bundesliga returns after the winter break with Borussia Dortmund at home to defending champions Bayer Leverkusen on Friday. Nuri Sahin's men host Xabi Alonso's side at Signal Iduna Park with BVB having won just one of their last five games pre-Christmas. Dortmund beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 to head into the break and have lost one and drawn two of their last three home games but won all 11 before that.

Leverkusen thumped Freiburg 5-1 before the winter pause with Patrik Schick scoring four and Die Werkself will be aiming to build on that in early 2025. Alonso's outfit had looked to have fallen away a little in the title race considering their 13 points dropped across six games but they are only four back from Bayern Munich in top spot. B04 have won their three most recent away games but they did also fail to win in the five before that on the road.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Jan. 10 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 10 | 2:30 p.m. ET Location: Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany

Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany Watch: ESPN Deportes | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

ESPN Deportes | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Dortmund +180; Draw +250; Leverkusen +140

This season so far

Dortmund are sixth with 25 points from a possible 45 while Leverkusen are second with 32 points which places them four away from the summit. With 28 goals scored, BVB are the Bundesliga's joint sixth most attacking side but the last time they scored as few as 47 goals in a term was back in 2014-15. Sahin's men have shipped 22 goals which ranks eighth in the German topflight with just three clean sheets from 15 games. B04 have won their last eight competitive games across all competitions including their last five Bundesliga games which has coincided with Bayern dropping four points. Die Werkself have also scored 16 goals from their last five league games but could only keep their opponents out just once.

Team news

Dortmund: Pascal Gross is suspended while Niklas Sule is out injured so Gregor Kobel should have Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck in front of him with Emre Can and Felix Nmecha shielding them. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens should start with Serhou Guirassy and Julian Brandt further up the field.

Possible Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Can; Bynoe-Gittens, Brandt, Beier; Guirassy.

Leverkusen: Amine Adli is out although Victor Boniface could return while Schick should continue to lead the line backed up by Florian Wirtz and Nathan Tella. Jeanuel Belocian is a long-term absentee so Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah and Piero Hincapie should start. Granit Xhaka is not certain to start but could partner Exequiel Palacios in the middle if he proved his fitness.

Possible Leverkusen XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Palacios, Grimaldo; Tella, Wirtz; Schick.

Prediction

This one will likely be a tight game as competitive action resumes so do not be surprised by a score draw although Leverkusen could shade the game by a goal. Pick: Dortmund 1, Leverkusen 2.