Real Madrid can seize top spot in La Liga on Friday if they win their game in hand away at Valencia's Mestalla venue. The hosts are second to bottom in Spain't topflight while the visitors only need a point to hit the summit. Los Che are four points behind Getafe in 17th and recently appointed Carlos Corberan as their new head coach after Ruben Baraja's exit. Four points from two home games in their last two meetings with Real is pretty good for Valencia but this side has not won since late November. With just two points from their last five, it is little wonder that they opted to bring in a new tactician with nine points from eight home games a worrying return although Real have won just four of nine on the road so far. Carlo Ancelotti's men need a point to go top but will be seeking a 13th La Liga win of the year having won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup last month. Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa are up next for Real but first they need to work on their overall domestic form which has fluctuated.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Jan. 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 3 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Mestalla -- Valencia, Spain

Mestalla -- Valencia, Spain Watch: ESPN Deportes | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

ESPN Deportes | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Valencia +750; Draw +375; Real -275

This season so far

Real trail leaders Atletico Madrid by a single point and lead Barcelona in third by two while Valencia are not above rock bottom Real Valladolid numerically. Two wins, six draws and nine losses has Los Che in 19th with 12 points while Los Blancos hit 40 points from 18 games with a win over Sevilla before the winter pause. This game in hand, caused by the flooding in Valencia earlier in the season, could be the moment that Real take the lead.

Team news

Valencia: Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby and Thierry Correia are all out while Fran Perez is a doubt and Giorgi Mamardashvili could also miss out which would mean a start for Stole Dimitrievski. Pepelu is suspended while Yarek Gasiorowski could line up in defense against one of his many admirers.

Possible Valencia XI: Dimitrievski; Foulquier, Mosquera, Gasiorowski, Rioja; Barrenechea, Guerra; D Gomez, Almeida, D Lopez; Duro.

Real: Vinicius Junior is back from suspension so David Alaba, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are the only absentees. Ancelotti could make two changes with Fran Garcia and Vini potentially coming in for Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz after the Sevilla win.

Possible Real XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, F Garcia; Camavinga, Valverde; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe.

Prediction

This one should be easy enough for Real and a one or two-goal winning margin sounds about right although Real will hope for the new coach bounce. Pick: Valencia 0, Real 2.