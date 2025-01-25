Real Madrid are back in action on Saturday away at Real Valladolid with a fourth consecutive victory across all competitions in their sights at Estadio Jose Zorilla. The hosts are in a relegation battle and trail Alaves in 17th by five points and Diego Cocca's side lost to Espanyol last time out. Valladolid have won their last two home games though against Valencia and Real Betis. Pucela are back in the topflight after fishing runners-up in the second tier and are targeting a second straight season of LaLiga soccer having last managed that in 2021. Valladolid have lost their last six meetings with Real in the league and their last home win against the Spanish giants was back in 2008.

Carlo Ancelotti's men were stunned by Barcelona recently in the Supercopa de Espana but they have managed three straight wins since then against Celta Vigo, Las Palmas and Red Bull Salzburg. Into the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, they now have a UEFA Champions League playoff spot secured. Real are starting to turn up the goals and have Espanyol after this before bitter rivals and La Liga title challengers Atletico Madrid visit Santiago Bernabeu in early February.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, January 25 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Jose Zorilla - Valladolid, Spain

ESPN Deportes | Fubo

ESPN Deportes | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Valladolid +1000; Draw +500; Real -400

This season so far

Real are top of La Liga coming into this one with 46 points while Valladolid are bottom with just 15. Ancelotti's men are up against Cocca's side who have just four wins, three draws and 13 losses from 20 so far while Los Blancos overtook Atleti after thumping Las Palmas. Real could be second in the table by kick-off but they lead Barcelona in third by seven points.

Team news

Valladolid: Raul Moro and Juma Bah have been linked with moves but Moro is now injured. Stanko Juric is also out suspended so Cocca will also have to do without him.

Possible Valladolid XI: Hein; Perez, Ozkacar, J Sanchez, Rosa; Perez, Ndiaye, Martin; Tuhami, Andre, Amallah.

Real: Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are out while Vinicius Junior is suspended. Aurelien Tchouameni should be back along with Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde. David Alaba could feature from the bench while Brahim Diaz is expected to come in for Vinicius alongside Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe up top.

Possible Real XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Brahim.

Prediction

This one should be straightforward enough for Real who should be able to win comfortably by at least two goals against a struggling Valladolid side shorn of important players. Pick: Valladolid 0, Real 2.