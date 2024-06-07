Brazil get their Copa America preparations underway on Saturday with a friendly vs. Mexico in Texas. Last time out, the Selecao drew 3-3 with Spain in a friendly while El Tri were in action on Thursday and suffered a heavy loss to Uruguay in Denver.

The Mexicans are also ramping up for Copa America ahead of Group B with Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica and Jaime Lozano's side also beat Bolivia, but will want to avoid another loss before they face the Reggae Boyz. Mexico have lost 24 of their 41 games against the Brazilians and they met in the FIFA 2018 World Cup which finished 2-0 to the South Americans.

Dorival Junior's side beat England before drawing with Spain back in March so 2024 is off to a decent start compared with a dreadful 2023 after the disappointment of the Qatar World Cup. Three straight losses in 2026 World Cup qualification does not bear thinking about right now with a 10th Copa America title the aim in the U.S. this summer. Brazil will face the USMNT in a second friendly before their games vs. Costa Rica, Paraguay and Colombia in the group stage.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, June 8 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 8 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Kyle Field - Texas, U.S.

Kyle Field - Texas, U.S. Watch: FOX Deportes, TUDN and Fubo (try for free)

FOX Deportes, TUDN and Fubo (try for free) Odds: Mexico +450; Draw +300; Brazil -200

Team news

Mexico: Lozano should bring Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez in up top despite just four goals in 26 games with El Tri compared with 26 goals from 41 outings in the Netherlands. Alexis Vega and Luis Romo should also come in while Edson Alvarez remains a lock in midfield.

Potential Mexico XI: Rangel; B Garcia, Guzman, Orozco, Montes; Alvarez, Beltran; Romo, Vega, Huerta; Gimenez.

Brazil: Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were all UEFA Champions League winners and could start. Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz and Lucas Paqueta and Alisson have all had rest since the Premier League season ended but Ederson has an eye injury. Raphinha could also start with teenage sensation Endrick coming off the bench.

Potential Brazil XI: Alisson; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius; Rodrygo.

Prediction

Mexico need to improve after their Uruguay loss while Brazil will want to keep up their good momentum. Expect the Samba stars to win but for it to be a narrow victory. Pick: Mexico 1, Brazil 2.