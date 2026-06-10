World Cup 2026 rooting guide: One reason to support each of the 48 teams participating in global spectacle

The 2026 FIFA World Cup starts on Thursday, and 48 nations will compete for the biggest prize on the planet. Whether you're a die-hard supporter who has been counting down the days since the last whistle in Qatar 2022, or just a casual fan who knows there's a World Cup every four years, there's never a bad moment to find a team to call your own.

With the competition expanding to a historic 48-team format for the first time, the World Cup is bigger than ever, and that means there's room for the tournament to be louder, messier, and more unpredictable than ever. The storylines are unique among the squads and yet there are comment threads as well.

A tiny Caribbean island, a central asian nation, and a European country can each have a debutant title, while also having their own special reasons to cheer them on. Somewhere across these sprawling rosters is a team waiting for you to claim them in case you need a squad to follow along. From cool kits to standout players to random mascots, you can make a team your own if you try hard enough.

We found 48 reasons, one for every team in the draw, to make sure you don't miss out on a single opportunity to yell loudly for them.

Here's one reason why you should root for each of the 48 teams in the 2026 World Cup:

Algeria

If you're looking for something entertaining with your underdog pick, then Mohamed Amoura has the aura for Algeria's Les Fennecs.

Argentina

It's likely Lionel Messi's last tango at a World Cup, and this time Argentina will be the title holders instead of World Cup chasers.

Australia

They're called the Socceroos, and you should try to say it with a straight face throughout the entire tournament as you root them on.

Austria

The home of Mozart is now composing a midfield orchestra with Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer, and the nation is back for their first World Cup appearance in nearly 30 years.

Belgium

With a roster that will hopefully blend its golden generation with its next generation, rooting for the Red Devils could be a fun choice for folks looking for a dark horse.

Bosnia & Herzegovina

If you love debutants and coffee, then this is the team for you, because they're competing in their first World Cup and have an unofficial mascot following them around the tournament -- the official largest coffee pot in the world.





Brazil

Nothing wrong with rooting for the country with the most World Cup trophies, with one of the most electrifying fan bases squads, the latter led by Vinícius Júnior.

Canada

One of the three co-hosts of the tournament looking for that home-crowd bump and to show they're just as big a soccer nation as they are a hockey nation.

Cabo Verde

If you like Cinderella stories, it could be fun to rally behind the West African island, with the Blue Sharks set to make their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Colombia

Always a fun and vibrant option, with passionate fans that include World Cup anthem queen Shakira, and thrilling players Luis Diaz and Jhon Duran.

Croatia

A national team that is no stranger to making later knockout rounds and iconic checkered kits? Sign right up to cheer for Croatia.

Curacao

The smallest nation to ever make a World Cup, fans might want to ride the blue wave with Curacao, which will make their first World Cup appearance.

Czechia

Are you a fan of the unexpected long-distance banger? Then root for Czechia and Patrik Schick's ability to let it rip from the halfway point.

DR Congo

After a 50-year absence, DR Congo are back in the World Cup, and if you love a comeback story, then this is the team for you.

Ecuador

This team always figures out how to punch above their weight, and it's easy to root for Moises Caicedo to tackle nearly everything that moves on the pitch.

Egypt

This could finally be the World Cup where Mo Salah shines, so make sure you're there to watch him pen another chapter with the Pharaohs.

England

Harry Kane is on the squad; he's the captain and is in outrageous form heading into the tournament and could win the next Ballon d'Or.

France

Winners in 2018, France made the last two World Cup finals, and they have a roster that's scary good on paper, with one of the biggest stars, Kylian Mbappe, who can change the game in a second.

Germany

If you love dynasties, Germany have wo the tournament four times, and after some retooling over the years, the program looks like a well-oiled machine heading into the summer.

Ghana

The Black Stars have the flair to flash on the pitch, with players Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo, and an excellent away kit to match the energy.

Haiti

Back in the tournament for the first time since 1974, Haiti are carrying the joy of an entire nation with them, and they have a lethal striker with one of the best names in the game, Duckens Nazon.

Iran

For those who understand that sports and politics are historically linked, Team Melli are a defiant side led by long-time captain Mehdi Taremi, with an effective counter-attack.

Iraq

For those looking for a team to root for with something to prove, the Lions of Mesopotamia are here for you and hopeful to roar once more as they return to the tournament for the first time since 1986.

Ivory Coast

Big fan of large animals? Well, Les Éléphants are back in the tournament after rebuilding over the last decade, and just a few years removed from their 2023 AFCON win.

Japan

One of the most tactical and disciplined teams in the tournament, they also have one of the most loyal fanbases, who even take the time to clean the stadiums after matches.

Jordan

Another first-time World Cup participant, Jordan will aim to defy expectations and are capable of pulling off upsets with winger Mousa Al-Tamari in the attack.

Mexico

Co-hosts of the tournament, Mexico are the only nation to host a World Cup three times. An in-form team, a fun fan culture with good food, there are too many reasons to root for Mexico to list.

Morocco

If you love breaking hearts, then Morocco are the team to root for. They ended World Cup dreams in 2022 all the way to the semifinals, and Youssef En-Nesyri has hops for days.

Netherlands

You can't miss the Dutch in their bright orange uniforms and Total Football, which can look like a Rembrandt painting come to life.

New Zealand

The All Whites are considered longer than long shots in this tournament, but they are a tough-as-nails squad that will make games uncomfortable for others in their group.

Norway

Looking for a team that has the Terminator, but if he were a footballing striker? Well, it's the perfect team for you then, with Erling Haaland on the pitch.

Panama

A nation that connects two oceans with its canal has the honor of being the only Central American team in the tournament.

Paraguay

Do you love draws or nail-biting one-score wins and losses with tough defense? Then rooting for Paraguay might be the answer for you.

Portugal

It'll likely be Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup, but rooting for Portugal is also a way to celebrate their current generation of stars and to keep remembering Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away last year at 28.

Qatar

If you're someone who believes in turning around skepticism, then root for the 2022 hosts, who are on a quest to show their second consecutive appearance is no fluke.

Saudi Arabia

If you like the stress of a late managerial change and the prospect of surprises, then root for Saudi Arabia -- they're no strangers to delivering a big upset as they did against Argentina in 2022.

Scotland

Big fan of tartan pattern textiles and bagpipes? Then get ready to cheer for Scotland to see if they can actually push themselves beyond a group stage round.

Senegal

Into the best continental team? Then look no further than the "AFCON champions," and cheer for what could be the final World Cup for legend Sadio Mane. Well, some think they won it.

South Africa

If the sound of vuvuzelas captured your heart back in 2010, then get ready to welcome them back because South Africa has returned to the World Cup.

South Korea

Hard to root against a nation that gave us BTS and inspired K-Pop Demon Hunters, so cheer for Son Heung-Min and Lee Kang-In to help South Korea get out of their group.

Spain

If you're looking for a team that passes the ball around as if they're passing around tapas, then cheer for Spain. One of the favorites and reigning Euro champs.

Sweden

Fans of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde will love this team because you're never quite sure what version of them you're going to get.

Switzerland

About as neutral as the nation's reputation, Switzerland keep surprising World Cup audiences, consistently exceeding expectations and advancing out of the group stages.

Turkiye

Looking for a set-piece specialist? Then look no further than Turkiye's captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu and his ability on free kicks.

Tunisia

Top three among the most experienced African nations in the World Cup; if you like stingy defense, then root for the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

United States

The leading hosts of the tournament, with the most markets and games, the United States modern generation wants to show they're better than their 2022 round of 16 exit, and they'll get friendly crowds to prove it.

Uruguay

If you enjoy disproportionate soccer history, then root for Uruguay. Two World Cup titles, both in the previous century, but that hasn't stopped them from being one of the most competitive teams in South America.

Uzbekistan

Another debutant team that is about to take their first steps on the world's biggest stage. No heavy expectations, and just good vibes and fun, especially if they can pull off just one surprise result in their group.