2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates as A'ja Wilson, Aces seek to punch ticket to semifinals vs. Storm

The Liberty await either Las Vegas or Seattle in the semis after eliminating the Dream

After a day off on Monday, the first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs resumes Tuesday with a pair of Game 2s. In the opener, the top-seeded New York Liberty will look to complete a quick sweep of the Atlanta Dream, and are heavily favored to do so. Later on, the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces will try for the same result against a Seattle Storm team that gave them a serious test in Game 1.

If both the Liberty and Aces take care of business tonight, that would set up a Finals rematch in the semifinals. Before the season, everyone expected these two superteams to square off for the championship again, but the Aces' season didn't go to plan, so they wound up with the No. 4 seed. Even if it won't be in the Finals, that is the series everyone wants to see this postseason.

Here is a look at the schedule and viewing information for Tuesday's slate:

  • No. 8 Atlanta Dream at No. 1 New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN
  • No. 5 Seattle Storm at No. 4 Las Vegas Aces, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the action with live updates below:

Updating Live
(160)
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Liberty 91 -- Dream 82

The Liberty are moving on to the semifinals after they pulled away from the Dream down the stretch to complete the mini two-game sweep. This was a much more competitive contest than Game 2, but the Liberty's talent advantage proved out over the course of the night. 

Sabrina Ionescu played the best game of her career and finished with 36 points, nine assists and three steals on 12-of-23 from the field. She set a new playoff career-high and tied Cappie Pondexter for the most points in a playoff game in Liberty history. 

The Liberty will now play the winner of the 4-5 matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm. 

Jack Maloney
September 25, 2024, 1:27 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 9:27 pm EDT
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@seattlestorm via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:08 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:04 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:03 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Third quarter: Aces 62 -- Storm 57

The action tonight is starting to resemble Game 1, which is just how the Storm want it. They've turned it into a slog, in which scoring is at a premium. The only problem is they might have dug themselves too deep of a hole in the first quarter. Can they keep the Aces off the board just enough to pull off this comeback and keep their season alive? We're about to find out. 

Jack Maloney
September 25, 2024, 3:03 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@seattlestorm via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:02 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:02 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:00 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:57 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:51 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:51 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@seattlestorm via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:49 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@seattlestorm via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:45 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@seattlestorm via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:43 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:43 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@seattlestorm via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:43 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:38 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyliberty via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:37 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:37 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:29 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyliberty via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:29 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:28 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Aces 45 -- Storm 38

The Storm did so much work in the second quarter to briefly get the deficit down to one point, but the Aces regrouped to push their lead back up to seven heading into the break. Those last few Aces possessions -- a tough pull-up jumper by Chelsea Gray after an offensive rebound and a pair of free throws by A'ja Wilson -- had to be so deflating for the Storm. 

Wilson is up to 18 points and six rebounds, while Kelsey Plum has 14 points. Gray, meanwhile, has added eight points and five assists. 

Jack Maloney
September 25, 2024, 2:26 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:26 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@seattlestorm via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:25 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:25 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:20 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:20 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:20 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:18 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyliberty via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:18 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@seattlestorm via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:18 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Seattle storming back

The Storm have locked in defensively and are now making a few shots. All of a sudden it's a three-point game after Jewell Loyd buried a 3-pointer from the corner. That one came after a bang-bang bock/charge call that went the way of the Storm. Becky Hammon was screaming at the refs as the game went to timeout. Let's see if the Aces have a response after the break. 

Jack Maloney
September 25, 2024, 2:16 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:16 pm EDT
See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Breaking: Liberty Advance To Semifinals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Top RB To Claim This Week

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Fantasy Football Today: Favorite Buy-Low Player in Fantasy

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Week 4 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Running Backs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    NFL Power Rankings: Joe Burrow, Bengals Fall To 0-3

  • Image thumbnail
    2:55

    NFL Power Rankings: Bills Off To Impressive Start To 2024 Campaign

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    CFB Top 25 Picks: No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    CFB Top 25 Picks: Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    3:00

    CFB Top 25 Picks: Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami

  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    RB Kaleb Johnson Emerging As Star For Iowa Offense

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Any More Hope Left For Bengals In 2024

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Christian Pulisic Showing Scoring Touch For AC Milan

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Grade Mbappe's Real Madrid's So Far

See All WNBA Videos