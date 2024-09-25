2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates as A'ja Wilson, Aces seek to punch ticket to semifinals vs. Storm

FINAL: Liberty 91 -- Dream 82
The Liberty are moving on to the semifinals after they pulled away from the Dream down the stretch to complete the mini two-game sweep. This was a much more competitive contest than Game 2, but the Liberty's talent advantage proved out over the course of the night.
Sabrina Ionescu played the best game of her career and finished with 36 points, nine assists and three steals on 12-of-23 from the field. She set a new playoff career-high and tied Cappie Pondexter for the most points in a playoff game in Liberty history.
The Liberty will now play the winner of the 4-5 matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm.