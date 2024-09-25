2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates as A'ja Wilson, Aces seek to punch ticket to semifinals vs. Storm

After a day off on Monday, the first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs resumes Tuesday with a pair of Game 2s. In the opener, the top-seeded New York Liberty will look to complete a quick sweep of the Atlanta Dream, and are heavily favored to do so. Later on, the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces will try for the same result against a Seattle Storm team that gave them a serious test in Game 1.

If both the Liberty and Aces take care of business tonight, that would set up a Finals rematch in the semifinals. Before the season, everyone expected these two superteams to square off for the championship again, but the Aces' season didn't go to plan, so they wound up with the No. 4 seed. Even if it won't be in the Finals, that is the series everyone wants to see this postseason.

Here is a look at the schedule and viewing information for Tuesday's slate:

No. 8 Atlanta Dream at No. 1 New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN

No. 5 Seattle Storm at No. 4 Las Vegas Aces, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the action with live updates below: