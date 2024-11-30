Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is a man of his word -- and then some. After offering to pay Angel Reese's fine as the result of a double-technical, Ball actually sent her 10 times the amount she actually needed.

During a June game against the New York Liberty, Reese was called for her fifth foul and then received two technical fouls in quick succession after complaining to the official. That earned the Chicago Sky star an ejection and a fine, which Ball offered to pay on social media.

Ball appeared on Reese's podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," and confirmed he sent her money for the fine. That's when Reese revealed to Ball that the $2,000 he gave her was $1,800 more than she needed to cover the fine.

"You gave me $2,000," Reese said. "Do you know how much my fine actually was? It was only $200."

There's no word on whether Reese returned the excess cash, but Ball was still in disbelief over the call five months later.

"That was a terrible tech," Ball said. "I was actually at that game, my first WNBA game ever."

Reese wound up getting the second technical foul rescinded, but she still had to pay the fine from the first one. Ultimately, things worked out well for Reese, who came out way ahead in the deal.