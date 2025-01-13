A Texas man was arrested in Indianapolis over the weekend and charged with stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. According to court documents filed in Marion County, Indiana, the man sent threatening and sexually explicit messages to Clark over social media.

Indianapolis police first made contact with Michael Lewis, 55, of Denton, Texas on Jan. 8. Though he first denied sending the messages, which began in mid-December, he later told police he was in "an imaginary relationship" with Clark. Despite the visit from police, Lewis continued sending messages to Clark and was later arrested at the hotel he was staying at in Downtown Indianapolis.

"Been driving around your house 3x a day," Lewis wrote in one message to Clark, according to court documents. "But don't call the law just yet."

"Got banned from caitbridge. Im sorry. Bu maybe I go to ur road games..its ok right?" another read.

Clark told police she feared for her safety because of the messages and even changed her appearance in public because of them.

"No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence," Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

"It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don't," Mears continued. "In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence. We commend Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and the Marion County Sherriff's Office for the swift and serious action that led to this weekend's arrest."

If convicted of the charge, which is a low-level felony, Lewis faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.