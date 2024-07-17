The Chicago Sky have traded Marina Mabrey and a 2025 second-round pick to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Moriah Jefferson, Rachel Banham, a 2025 first-round pick and swap rights for a 2026 first-round pick, the two teams announced on Wednesday.

While there are plenty of trades in the WNBA, nearly all of them happen during the offseason. The last time there was a midseason trade of this magnitude was 2015, when the Sky sent Sylvia Fowles, who was holding out at the time, to the Minnesota Lynx as part of a three-team trade and Fowles immediately helped the Lynx win the title.

Mabrey is not the same caliber of player as Fowles, but she fills a major need for the Sun and could have a similar effect on their playoff chances. Heading into the Olympic break, the Sun are in second place at 18-6, largely because of their elite defense. They desperately needed some offensive firepower in order to compete with the likes of the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces, and Mabrey gives them that.

A borderline All-Star throughout her career, Mabrey is averaging 14 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season, and shooting 34.8% on 6.7 3-point attempts per game. As a team, the Sun are only taking 17.7 attempts per game thus far, and Mabrey will immediately become their best outside threat, which will help space the floor for Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones.

