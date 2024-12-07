The Golden State Valkyries' expansion draft is in the books, and the WNBA's first new team since the Atlanta Dream in 2008 officially has an initial roster. Their most notable selections included Kate Martin from the Las Vegas Aces and Temi Fagbenle from the Indiana Fever.

Ahead of Friday, each of the other 12 teams had to submit a protected players list that featured six players who would be off limits in the expansion draft. The Valkyries could then choose their initial roster from the remaining pool of eligible players. They could only pick one player from each team, however, and one total player who is set to be an unrestricted free agent this winter.

The Valkyries can now operate like any other team this offseason, which includes making trades, signing free agents and participating in the 2025 WNBA Draft, where they'll have the No. 5 overall pick. It is also important to note that none of the players the Valkyries selected are guaranteed to be on their opening night roster.

Now that the expansion draft is complete and the Valkyries are an actual team, here's a look at their initial roster and schedule.

Valkyries' expansion draft selections

Valkyries schedule

Notes: The league has not yet announced a broadcast schedule. All times listed are Eastern. Commissioner's Cup games in bold.

Friday, May 16: vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21: vs. Washington Mystics, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 23: at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 27: at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 29: at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: vs. Minnesota Lynx, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 5: at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 7: vs. Las Vegas Aces, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 9: at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 14: vs. Seattle Storm, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17: at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 19: vs. Indiana Fever, 10 p.m.



Sunday, June 22: vs. Connecticut Sun, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25: vs. New York Liberty, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 27: vs. Chicago Sky, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 29: vs. Seattle Storm, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 5: at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m.

Monday, July 7: at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9: at Indiana Fever, Noon

Saturday, July 12: at Las Vegas Aces, 4 p.m.

Monday, July 14: vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16: at Seattle Storm, 3 p.m.

Friday, July 25: vs. Dallas Wings, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 27: at Connecticut Sun, Noon

Tuesday, July 29: at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 31: at Washington Mystics, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 1: at Chicago Sky, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 3: at Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 6: vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9: vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 3 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 11: vs. Connecticut Sun, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 13: at Washington Mystics, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 15: at Chicago Sky, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 17: vs. Atlanta Dream, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 19: vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 22: at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 24: at Dallas Wings, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 30: vs. Washington Mystics, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 31: vs. Indiana Fever, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 2: vs. New York Liberty, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 4: vs. Dallas Wings, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6: vs. Minnesota Lynx, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 9: at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 11: at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m.

Valkyries 2025 WNBA Draft selections

No. 5 overall (first round)

No. 17 overall (second round)

No. 30 overall (third round)

Valkyries coaching staff