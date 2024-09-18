The New York Liberty have clinched the No. 1 overall seed and home-court advantage throughout the WNBA playoffs by virtue of their 87-71 victory over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night. This is the first time the Liberty have been the No. 1 overall seed since 2015.

After falling short in the Finals last season, the Liberty have come back with a vengence. They've been the best team in the league all season, and have tied their franchise single-season win record of 32 with one more game to play.

In addition to having the best record, the Liberty also have the best offensive rating (107.4), third-best defensive rating (95.3) and best net rating (plus-12.1).

Reigning MVP Breanna Stewart has once again led the way in her second season back in her home state. She's averaging a team-high 20.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks. Though she won't win that award again this season, she is expected to make All-WNBA first team for the fifth consecutive season and sixth time overall.

It remains unclear who the Liberty will face in the first round of the playoffs, which get underway on Sunday. There are still three teams, the Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream, fighting for the eighth and final spot. Regardless, the Liberty will host Games 1 and 2, and will have a chance to sweep their way through the first round without leaving Barclays Center.

After that, however, their path will get much more challenging. As it stands, they could have to face the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals and the Minnesota Lynx in the Finals. The Aces, of course, defeated the Liberty in the Finals last season and have the presumptive MVP, A'ja Wilson, while the Lynx (3-1 including the Commissioner's Cup championship game) are the only team to beat the Liberty multiple times this season.

One of the league's original franchises, the Liberty have been to the Finals five times, but have not won a championship. Along with the Connecticut Sun and Atlanta Dream, they are one of three active franchises without a title.