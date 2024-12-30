After 12 months of big-time fights and even bigger moments, it's no surprise that so many big names would find themselves in contention for boxing's fighter of the year award in 2024.

With a huge influx of money into the sport from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which led to multiple "Riyadh Season" fight cards featuring a gluttony of must-see bouts, the best are starting to fight the best on a regular basis across the sweet science.

In light of that, our panel of CBS Sports experts sat down, debated and cast our votes for Fighter of the Year. Let's take a look at the results.

Winner: Oleksandr Usyk

Already in the midst of one of the most storybook boxing careers of this century, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist and former undisputed cruiserweight champion achieved his long held goal in 2024 of fully conquering all things at heavyweight. It may have taken a lengthy negotiation process and some rescheduled dates for Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) to finally find himself standing across the ring with lineal and WBC champion Tyson Fury, but the results were far worth the wait for fans of the sweet science.

In their May 18 meeting to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era, Usyk scored a ninth-round knockdown of Fury to score a thrilling upset via split decision. The loss was the first of Fury's own legendary career and was instantly hailed as a frontrunner for boxing's best bout of 2024.

Seven months later, inside the same venue of Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Usyk repeated his greatest career triumph by outpointing Fury in their contractually obligated rematch. Despite giving up six inches in height, eight inches in reach and an astounding 55 pounds in their second bout, the 6-foot-3 southpaw Usyk was masterful once again behind his sublime footwork and a crazy, 12-round pace which wore Fury down for the second time.

Usyk took Fury's best punches in both fights and kept pushing forward. The result was Usyk closing the year recognized as the pound-for-pound best in the game despite heavy competition from the likes of Naoya Inoue, Terence Crawford and Artur Beterbiev for the top spot.

Honorable mentions

Artur Beterbiev

At the age of 39, the Russian-born slugger from Montreal finally conquered the only division he has known as a professional by becoming the undisputed light heavyweight champion in one of two thrilling performances for Beterbiev in 2024.

Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs), who has made 10 title defenses at 175 pounds dating back to 2017, began the year in January by defending his trio of titles in Quebec City with a brutal mauling of former super middleweight champion Callum Smith. Nine months later, following years of anticipation and multiple rescheduling, Beterbiev finally shared the ring with unbeaten WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol in Riyadh.

Despite an equally impressive performance from Bivol in their thrilling and technical duel, Beterbiev came away with a highly disputed majority decision to become the first four-belt, undisputed champion in the division's history. Beterbiev may have seen his 100% knockout rate stopped, but his perfect career record remained intact as he and Bivol prepare for an immediate rematch on Feb. 22 following the most impressive year of Beterbiev's outstanding career.

Junto Nakatani

At 26, and already receiving attention from the sport's hardcore fanbase as one of the P4P best in the game, the WBC bantamweight champion from Japan continues to be one of the best-kept secrets in all of global boxing.

Following a three-year run as a WBC junior bantamweight titleholder, Nakatani (29-0, 22 KOs) officially made the move up to 118 pounds in 2024 and delivered three breakthrough victories, with all three coming by knockout within the first six rounds.

In February, Nakatani dominated Alexandro Santiago in six rounds to claim the WBC bantamweight title one fight after Santiago earned a close decision over future Hall-of-Famer Nonito Donaire to win the vacant belt. Vincent Astrolabio, a former bantamweight title challenger who lost a disputed decision to Jason Moloney in their 2023 bout for the WBO title, was Nakatani's next victim in a one-round dismantling via body shot.

Nakatani's final conquest of 2024 came just three months later in October when he stopped Tasana Salapat of Thailand, who entered the bout with an incredible 76-1 professional record. If that wasn't enough, Nakatani has been rumored as a possible Inoue opponent at 122 pounds for 2025.