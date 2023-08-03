Amanda Serrano is revisiting mixed martial arts after signing a deal with the Professional Fighters League. Serrano, the undisputed women's featherweight boxing champion, will compete in the PFL's Super Fight division.

Serrano announced on Wednesday's episode of "The MMA Hour" that she signed a contract with PFL and expects to compete in the women's flyweight division. Serrano holds a 44-2-1 boxing record and has an undefeated 2-0-1 record in MMA. Interestingly, Serrano won both of her MMA fights via submission. Serrano competed twice in 2018 at flyweight and once in 2021 at strawweight. Serrano is also a perfect 5-0 in no-gi grappling.

"I may be known for boxing, but I've always loved and trained in MMA and Jiu-Jitsu, knowing those skills would only add to my ability when going against any opponent," Serrano said in a press release. "The [PFL's] commitment to gender equality, providing equal opportunities and recognition of female fighters is also a driving force behind my decision.

"I can't wait to step back into the cage and deliver thrilling performances and unforgettable moments for fans around the world."

Serrano must first defend her undisputed featherweight title against Heather Hardy in a rematch of their 2019 encounter. Serrano won the previous meeting via unanimous decision. Serrano vs. Hardy 2 takes place on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday.

