Amanda Serrano is revisiting mixed martial arts after signing a deal with the Professional Fighters League. Serrano, the undisputed women's featherweight boxing champion, will compete in the PFL's Super Fight division.
Serrano announced on Wednesday's episode of "The MMA Hour" that she signed a contract with PFL and expects to compete in the women's flyweight division. Serrano holds a 44-2-1 boxing record and has an undefeated 2-0-1 record in MMA. Interestingly, Serrano won both of her MMA fights via submission. Serrano competed twice in 2018 at flyweight and once in 2021 at strawweight. Serrano is also a perfect 5-0 in no-gi grappling.
"I may be known for boxing, but I've always loved and trained in MMA and Jiu-Jitsu, knowing those skills would only add to my ability when going against any opponent," Serrano said in a press release. "The [PFL's] commitment to gender equality, providing equal opportunities and recognition of female fighters is also a driving force behind my decision.
"I can't wait to step back into the cage and deliver thrilling performances and unforgettable moments for fans around the world."
Serrano must first defend her undisputed featherweight title against Heather Hardy in a rematch of their 2019 encounter. Serrano won the previous meeting via unanimous decision. Serrano vs. Hardy 2 takes place on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday.
More boxing news, rumors
- Tim Tszyu can soon call himself the undisputed WBO junior middleweight champion. The sanctioning organization confirmed the news on Thursday in a lengthy statement. There was a mandatory fight expected between current undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo and WBO interim junior middleweight champion Tszyu. Charlo opted to scale up two divisions to challenge Canelo Alvarez, requiring Tszyu to fill the vacuum at 154 pounds.
- Chantelle Cameron is set to make another trek to Ireland to battle Katie Taylor. The sequel to their May encounter is set for Nov. 25 at the 3Arena in Dublin. Cameron will defend her undisputed junior welterweight championship after previously defeating Taylor via majority decision in front of the latter's countrymen and women in May. It was the first loss of Taylor's 23-fight pro career. "Last time out I pulled off one of the best ever away wins against the best female fighter on the planet," Cameron said in a press release. "To go over to Ireland for her homecoming with my belts on the line and beat her was a brilliant experience, but beating her on Nov. 25 will surpass that as I know what to expect now."