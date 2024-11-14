The biggest combat sports spectacle of 2024 is inbound. "Iron" Mike Tyson boxes professionally for the first time in nearly two decades against Jake Paul, a controversial boxer with a massive youth edge.

Paul vs. Tyson should draw more eyes than any combat sports event this year. This is a credit to the headliners' wide reach, but most importantly, the fight will stream to Netflix's reported 282 million subscribers at no extra cost. It's a puzzling fight that raises the question: how competitive will Tyson, 58, be against an athletic opponent 31 years his junior?

Friday's tremendous main event shouldn't get lost in the Paul vs. Tyson hype. Reigning two-division undisputed champion Katie Taylor and record seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano run back their CBS Sports' 2022 Fight of the Year. At stake is Taylor's undisputed junior welterweight championship.

The action gets underway on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET. The full fight card with odds and complete viewing information is listed below.

Where to watch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Date: Nov. 15



Nov. 15 Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas



AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)

8 p.m. ET (Main card) Where to watch: Netflix (subscription required, plans begin at $6.99)

Tyson vs. Paul fight card, odds