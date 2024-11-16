What was hyped as the biggest boxing event in years failed to reach those lofty expectations on Friday night in Arlington, Texas. Jake Paul outboxed the legendary Mike Tyson in front of a record crowd at AT&T Stadium, but the fight was far from exciting.
Instead, the 27-year-old Paul boxed circles around the 58-year-old Tyson and seemed to carry him to the finish line instead of go for the finish. While there was tons of intrigue into what Tyson would look like at this advanced age against a relative novice in comparison, the fight was never really close to delivering on fan expectations. That was thanks in part to the larger gloves and shorter rounds. In the end, Paul earned a unanimous decision by a wide margin on all three scorecards.
Elsewhere on the card, Katie Taylor may have scored one of the most controversial wins of the year in a decision against Amanda Serrano in the co-main event. The fight was a rematch of their classic from 2022 in which Taylor also walked away the winner, but this time was a bit more confusing as Taylor was deducted a point for constant headbutt attempts as she tried to work her way inside as well as the fact that Serrano landed significantly more punches over the course of the fight. One of the headbutts landed on Serrano and caused a gnarly cut above her right eye. The cut continued to worsen over the course of the fight to the point where the referee called for the doctor to take a look. In the end, Taylor earned the win 95-94 on all three scorecards.
Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight card, results
- Jake Paul def. Mike Tyson via unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 79-73)
- Katie Taylor (c) def. Amanda Serrano via unanimous decision (95-94, 95-94, 95-94)
- Mario Barrios (c) vs. Abel Ramos ends in a split draw (114-112, 110-116, 113-113)
- Neeraj Goyat def. Whindersson Nunes via unanimous decision (59-55, 60-54, 60-54)
- Shadasia Green def. Melinda Watpool via split decision (97-93, 94-96, 96-94)
- Lucas Bahdi def. Armando Casamonica via majority decision (95-95, 96-93, 98-92)
- Bruce "Shu Shu" Carrington Jr. def. Dana Coolwell via unanimous decision (80-70, 80-70, 80-70)
Where to watch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul
- Date: Nov. 15
- Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)
- Where to watch: Netflix (subscription required)
