Tickets to the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are sure to be expensive, but one VIP package will run fans into the millions of dollars. Paul recently announced an exclusive ticket package that will cost $2 million and give fans unprecedented access to the Nov. 15 bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as well as the events leading up to it.

The package, released through Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, has been titled the "MVP Owner's Experience." According to Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of MVP, one of the biggest benefits of the package is a pair of seats in a ringside suite less than six feet from the action, which is the closest seat in Texas boxing history. The $2 million also gets you four first-row floor seats and four second-row floor seats.

Those ringside floor seats will come in handy considering the fight will be held in AT&T Stadium, one of the NFL's largest venues.

In addition to the up-close view of the action, that seven-figure price tag gets fans a locker room visit with Tyson and Paul and the chance to be on stage for the weigh-in. Other perks include boxing gloves signed by Paul and Tyson, a personal concierge and security detail for the week.

Fans have had to wait a little longer than expected to see this fight, which was supposed to occur on July 20. However, Tyson was battling an ulcer in May, which limited his preparation. Because of that, the fight was postponed until Nov. 15.

Over the past several months, both boxers have been through rigorous training regiments. Tyson has even gotten some help from Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, who has provided a temporary gym in one of his warehouses for the former heavyweight champion.

Tyson and Paul will step into the ring together on Friday, Nov. 15 for the first professional fight of Tyson's career in 19 years. The bout will air live from Arlington on Netflix.