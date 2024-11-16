The biggest boxing event in years is nearly here. While many hardcore fans will be upset at how much attention an event such as this is getting, there is no denying just how much interest and intrigue there is seeing 58-year-old Mike Tyson step back into the ring to take on social media star turned boxer Jake Paul. It all goes down on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and streams live on Netflix.

While boxing purists would rather be discussing the upcoming heavyweight title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, this event will seemingly have the eyes of the world on it as there is also the benefit of no added fee to watch. As long as you have an active Netflix account, you will be able to open the app and watch the festivities.

"Well, the people speak for themselves. I don't even have to ask them. [This is the] biggest live gate in US boxing history outside of Las Vegas. Numbers don't lie," Paul said at the final press conference. "People want to see this and that's an amazing accomplishment. Credit to Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano and Mike and everyone on the card as well. [...] We all did this together, and this is a statement that we had the biggest live gate outside of Vegas in US boxing history."

The undercard also features some tremendous action for hardcore boxing fans. A rematch of arguably the best women's fight in the modern era is set for the co-main event when Katie Taylor looks to defend her undisputed junior welterweight title against Amanda Serrano. The pair were the first women's fight to main event at Madison Square Garden in 2022 when Taylor earned a split decision to retain the undisputed lightweight titles. After moving up in weight, Taylor claimed the undisputed crown once more.

"The greatest part about this journey is just being able to inspire and impact the next generation of female fighters. When I started boxing as a nine or ten years old, there [were] no female fighters at all in the boxing gyms in Ireland. But every single boxing gym I walk into now is packed with female fighters… that's what legacy is all about, really. I think what me and Amanda have done over these last few years, inspiring that generation of young fighters, is the best thing we could leave behind in this sport. An absolute privilege."

The action gets underway on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET. The full fight card with odds and complete viewing information is listed below.

Where to watch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Date: Nov. 15



Nov. 15 Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas



AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)

8 p.m. ET (Main card) Where to watch: Netflix (subscription required, plans begin at $6.99)

Tyson vs. Paul fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Jake Paul -200 Mike Tyson +160 Heavyweights Katie Taylor (c) -115 Amanda Serrano -115 Undisputed junior welterweight title Mario Barrios (c) -1400 Abel Ramos +800 WBC welterweight title Neeraj Goyat -475 Whindersson Nunes +330 Middleweights

