Tyson Fury will look to avenge his only loss as a professional fighter when he takes on Oleksandr Usyk for the WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight championship in a rematch on Saturday. Usyk earned a 12-round split decision win in their May 18 bout to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring heavyweight championships as well as winning the WBC heavyweight crown. The main Usyk vs. Fury fight card at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET, with the ring walk for Fury vs. Usyk 2 expected at approximately 2 p.m. ET. Usyk has held the undisputed title in two weight classes – cruiserweight and heavyweight – and was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from May to June 2024. He has held the IBO title since 2021 and the Ring Magazine title since 2022.

Usyk is a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100), while Fury comes back at +115 in the latest Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk odds. The over/under for total rounds is 10.5, with the Over favored at -210.

Usyk, 37, has been a dominant fighter ever since beginning his amateur career representing Ukraine in 2006. In 2009, he earned a bronze medal in the heavyweight division at the 2009 Milan World Championships. He later earned a gold medal in the heavyweight division at the 2011 Baku World Championships, before taking home gold at heavyweight at the 2012 London Olympics. In November 2013, he knocked out Felipe Romero at 1:36 of the fifth round to win his first professional fight in Kyiv, Ukraine.

After winning his first four bouts, he won the vacant WBO interim Inter-Continental cruiserweight title with a seventh-round TKO of Daniel Bruwer in October 2014. He successfully defended that title four times, before winning the WBO cruiserweight title with a unanimous decision win over Krzysztof Glowacki in September 2016. In 2020, he earned the WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title with a unanimous decision over Derek Chisora in London. He has since gone on to post a 22-0 career record with 14 wins by knockout.

Fury, 36, has also put together a dominant career. After turning pro in 2008, the British boxer went on to win his first 27 fights, before a split decision draw with Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title in December 2018. He followed that up with a seven-match winning streak before losing to Usyk earlier this year. In 36 career fights, he is 34-1-1 with 24 wins via knockout.

He has earned numerous honors throughout his career, including Upset of the Year and Fighter of the Year by The Ring in 2015 after a unanimous decision victory over Wladimir Klitschko in November of that year. He has held multiple heavyweight division championships, including unified titles from 2015 to 2016, The Ring Magazine title twice between 2015 and 2022 and the WBC from 2020 to 2024. During his first championship reign, he also held the IBO crown.

