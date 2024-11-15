The biggest boxing event in years is nearly here. While many hardcore fans will be upset at how much attention an event such as this is getting, there is no denying just how much interest and intrigue there is seeing 58-year-old Mike Tyson step back into the ring to take on social media star turned boxer Jake Paul. It all goes down on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and streams live on Netflix.

While boxing purists would rather be discussing the upcoming heavyweight title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, this event will seemingly have the eyes of the world on it as there is also the benefit of no added fee to watch. As long as you have an active Netflix account, you will be able to open the app and watch the festivities.

Tyson added a bit to the fiery nature on Thursday when he slapped Paul across the face in their final staredown. Upon further inspection, Tyson's actions may have been justified in some ways as Paul stepped on Tyson's toes with shoes on while Tyson was just wearing socks. The two were immediately separated before things got any worse. The good news is they will be able to settle their differences in the ring once that opening bell rings on Friday.

The action gets underway on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET. The full fight card with odds and complete viewing information is listed below.

Where to watch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Date: Nov. 15



Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas



Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)

8 p.m. ET (Main card) Where to watch: Netflix (subscription required, plans begin at $6.99)

Tyson vs. Paul fight card, odds