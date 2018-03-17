UMBC
KSTATE

After historic upset, UMBC braces for Kansas St.

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 17, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After a stunning upset of overall No. 1 seed Virginia, Maryland-Baltimore County coaches and players could be excused for resting on their laurels. That isn't likely to happen.

The underdog of all underdogs, the 16th-seeded Retrievers are looking to continue to dance as they face No. 9 seed Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening at Spectrum Center.

"We made history, but we try to block out everything," said Jairus Lyles, who led the Retrievers with 28 points against Virginia. "We've got a tough team we have to play on Sunday. I think we'll be ready."

"We want to win every game we're in," UMBC forward Joe Sherburne said. "We think we have just as good a chance at winning this game as the last game and the game before that."

After most of the team struggled chasing sleep after the big win, the biggest concern still may be a letdown for the Retrievers (25-10).

"It's always a concern," coach Ryan Odom said. "This was a historic event. We knew that would be an issue. But I'm not the type of guy that's going to take their phones. It's more about they've got to do the right thing.

"We experienced this on a much smaller scale when Jairus hit the (game-winning) shot at Vermont (in the America East Tournament final). Now this is a little bit different story here. We've got to encourage our guys to turn the page and focus here."

UMBC's style proved to be a tough matchup against Virginia, with Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett saying they couldn't handle the Retrievers' four-guard lineup.

But that may fall right into the hands of Kansas State. The Wildcats defeated Creighton using mostly four guards. There were times when the second-tallest player on the floor was 6-foot-2 Barry Brown, who likely will get the assignment of stopping -- or at least slowing down -- Lyles.

"I watched tape on him already when I found out that we were going to play them," Brown said Saturday. "That's going to be the guy I'm going to be guarding for most of the game. (I) see where he picks his spots and what he liked to do and how he likes to score. Hopefully I can shut him down."

Kansas State (23-11) likely will be without All-Big 12 first-team forward Dean Wade, who missed the 69-59 victory over Creighton with a stress fracture in his left foot. He is a game-time decision, but Wildcats coach Bruce Weber is preparing for life without him.

"Dean did some stuff today again," Weber said, "just a little bit on the court. I think if he plays it would be (on) a limited basis probably. But you know, miracles happen, and it would be nice to have him.

"Obviously we would have a nice matchup advantage if we had him inside. But (if) we don't, it's next man up. Mike (McGuirl) was it last night, Mak (Makol Mawien) was it against Kansas. We have to have somebody else step up tomorrow night."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Maura
11 G
D. Wade
32 F
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
46.7 Field Goal % 55.0
42.5 Three Point % 44.0
87.1 Free Throw % 74.8
  Defensive rebound by Kansas State 0.0
  Jairus Lyles missed layup 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Arkel Lamar 15.0
  Jairus Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
  Bad pass turnover on Barry Brown Jr., stolen by K.J. Maura 26.0
+ 1 Jourdan Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 52.0
  Jourdan Grant missed 1st of 2 free throws 52.0
  Shooting foul on Makol Mawien 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Arkel Lamar 1:08
  Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien 1:24
Team Stats
Points 20 25
Field Goals 7-24 (29.2%) 9-24 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 2-9 (22.2%) 0-8 (0.0%)
Free Throws 4-9 (44.4%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 16 18
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 12 14
Team 0 1
Assists 3 3
Steals 5 6
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 7 9
Technicals 0 0
12T
away team logo 16 UMBC 25-10 20-20
home team logo 9 Kansas St. 23-11 25-25
O/U 136.0, KSTATE -10.0
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
O/U 136.0, KSTATE -10.0
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 16 UMBC 25-10 73.9 PPG 38.4 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo 9 Kansas St. 23-11 72.3 PPG 33.2 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
5
J. Grant G 7.6 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.6 APG 40.6 FG%
5
B. Brown Jr. G 16.0 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.4 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Grant G 6 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
5
B. Brown Jr. G 10 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
29.2 FG% 37.5
22.2 3PT FG% 0.0
44.4 FT% 87.5
UMBC
Starters
J. Grant
A. Lamar
J. Lyles
K. Maura
J. Sherburne
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Grant 11 6 0 0 0 1 0 1 1/1 1/1 3/4 0 0
A. Lamar 18 5 5 0 2 0 0 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 3
J. Lyles 19 4 4 2 0 0 2 0 2/8 0/2 0/0 0 4
K. Maura 18 2 2 1 1 0 4 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
J. Sherburne 17 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0/5 0/2 0/1 0 2
On Court
J. Grant
A. Lamar
J. Lyles
K. Maura
J. Sherburne
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Grant 11 6 0 0 0 1 0 1 1/1 1/1 3/4 0 0
A. Lamar 18 5 5 0 2 0 0 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 3
J. Lyles 19 4 4 2 0 0 2 0 2/8 0/2 0/0 0 4
K. Maura 18 2 2 1 1 0 4 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
J. Sherburne 17 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0/5 0/2 0/1 0 2
On Bench
M. Curran
N. Gerrity
I. Jabbie
S. Schwietz
D. Park
B. Horvath
M. Portmann
J. Rosario
I. Rogers
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Curran 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Gerrity 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Jabbie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Schwietz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Park - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Horvath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Portmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rosario - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rogers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 20 16 3 5 1 7 7 7/24 2/9 4/9 4 12
Kansas St.
Starters
B. Brown Jr.
K. Stokes
M. McGuirl
A. Wainright
C. Diarra
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Brown Jr. 19 10 0 0 1 0 3 0 3/6 0/1 4/4 0 0
K. Stokes 16 2 3 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 2
M. McGuirl 9 2 2 0 2 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 1 1
A. Wainright 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Diarra 17 0 3 0 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 2
On Court
B. Brown Jr.
K. Stokes
M. McGuirl
A. Wainright
C. Diarra
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Brown Jr. 19 10 0 0 1 0 3 0 3/6 0/1 4/4 0 0
K. Stokes 16 2 3 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 2
M. McGuirl 9 2 2 0 2 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 1 1
A. Wainright 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Diarra 17 0 3 0 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 2
On Bench
L. Stockard III
M. Schoen
M. Sallah
P. McAtee
D. Wade
K. Kinnamon
J. Love III
B. Patrick
N. Shadd
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Stockard III 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Schoen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sallah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McAtee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kinnamon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Love III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Patrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 25 17 3 6 0 7 9 9/24 0/8 7/8 3 14
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores