OHIOST
HOU

No. 3 seed Houston confident for Ohio State

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 23, 2019

No. 3 seed Houston (32-3) did what it was supposed to do -- dominate.

No. 11 seed Ohio State (20-14) did what some thought it could not -- persevere down the stretch.

Now the two will get to prove things all over again when they square off Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Midwest Regional in Tulsa, Okla.

"We've won 32 games," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said Friday night after his Cougars routed No. 14 seed Georgia State 84-55 to advance to the second round. "We know how to win a game. That's apparent."

Houston had no trouble dispatching Georgia State. Guard Corey Davis Jr. led the way, hitting 7 of 17 3-pointers for a game-high 26 points. Houston led by as many as 32 points over Georgia State, although Sampson warned one game in the NCAA Tournament has little relevance to the next.

"We just want to advance," Sampson said. "We've got another game Sunday. But we know what we're accomplishing. We're moving toward our goal. Everybody wants to play as long as they can in this tournament. So our focus is: Just live to fight another day. And Sunday will be a big game, and if we play well, we'll have a chance. That's all I care about."

Davis was on fire from the perimeter against Georgia State and figures to be a focus of Ohio State's defensive efforts on Sunday. Seventeen of Davis' first 20 shots came from long range.

"That's the standards I set for myself," Davis said. "I just want to be that guy that's a consistent person, just to give my team an uplift when they need him."

Ohio State led by seven points in the second half Friday night against No. 6 Iowa State, surrendered the lead inside the final four minutes but then rallied behind Keyshawn Woods' seven points over the final 3:13 to nip the Cyclones, 62-59, and advance.

Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said the gut-check victory validated his team's selection despite having an 8-12 Big Ten record and going 3-7 in its final 10 games.

"You could say it validates the committee's decision, but we really felt like we had put together a really strong body of work and that our guys had earned it," Holtmann said. "You're always concerned when you're in a situation where you're on potentially that cut line, but we really did feel like our guys earned it."

Holtmann called the Big Ten "the best league I've ever been a part of from top to bottom."

"I can't explain how difficult it is to play on a given night," Holtmann said. "And when you're playing, now, 20 of those games, you're going to have losses. In some cases, it is apples and oranges compared to some other leagues. I think the league has genuinely prepared us for this moment, as it has all the other teams."

In the victory over Iowa State, forward Kaleb Wesson scored 15 of his team-high 21 points in the second half, including eight straight in an important stretch early in the second half.

"I imposed myself because of my preparation," Wesson said. "My coaches and my teammates, they prepare me every day in practice, push me to finish shots that sometimes it's hard to finish. And you have that -- it just makes for easy basketball."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
C. Jackson
3 G
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
7.8 Pts. Per Game 7.8
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
40.8 Field Goal % 44.8
37.2 Three Point % 35.0
76.8 Free Throw % 66.3
  Personal foul on Brison Gresham 15:54
  Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad 15:55
  Brison Gresham missed 2nd of 2 free throws 15:55
+ 1 Brison Gresham made 1st of 2 free throws 15:55
  Shooting foul on Musa Jallow 15:55
  Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr. 16:03
  C.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 16:05
+ 2 Brison Gresham made alley-oop shot, assist by Galen Robinson Jr. 16:19
+ 2 Keyshawn Woods made dunk, assist by C.J. Jackson 16:26
  Defensive rebound by Musa Jallow 16:36
  Corey Davis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 16:38
Team Stats
Points 35 42
Field Goals 13-28 (46.4%) 17-37 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 4-13 (30.8%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 19 19
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 15 13
Team 1 1
Assists 8 6
Steals 2 9
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 11 2
Fouls 9 10
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
3
C. Jackson G
13 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
C. Davis Jr. G
11 PTS, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 11 Ohio State 20-14 31435
home team logo 3 Houston 32-3 39342
HOU -6.5, O/U 132.5
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
HOU -6.5, O/U 132.5
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Ohio State 20-14 69.4 PPG 37.7 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo 3 Houston 32-3 75.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
3
C. Jackson G 11.8 PPG 4.1 RPG 3.5 APG 40.4 FG%
5
C. Davis Jr. G 16.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.8 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Jackson G 13 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
5
C. Davis Jr. G 11 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
46.4 FG% 45.9
42.1 3PT FG% 30.8
50.0 FT% 57.1
Ohio State
Starters
C. Jackson
K. Woods
K. Wesson
A. Wesson
L. Muhammad
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jackson 13 1 1 5/9 3/7 0/0 1 22 0 0 1 1 0
K. Woods 7 2 4 3/7 1/4 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 0 2
K. Wesson 6 3 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 2 16 0 0 4 0 3
A. Wesson 3 2 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 22 1 0 2 0 2
L. Muhammad 0 3 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 3
On Court
C. Jackson
K. Woods
K. Wesson
A. Wesson
L. Muhammad
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jackson 13 1 1 5/9 3/7 0/0 1 22 0 0 1 1 0
K. Woods 7 2 4 3/7 1/4 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 0 2
K. Wesson 6 3 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 2 16 0 0 4 0 3
A. Wesson 3 2 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 22 1 0 2 0 2
L. Muhammad 0 3 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 3
On Bench
K. Young
D. Washington Jr.
D. Hummer
J. Lane
C. Walker
J. Ahrens
J. LeDee
H. Hookfin
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Young 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 0
D. Washington Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 1
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. LeDee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hookfin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 35 18 8 13/28 8/19 1/2 9 108 2 0 11 3 15
Houston
Starters
C. Davis Jr.
G. Robinson Jr.
F. White Jr.
A. Brooks
B. Gresham
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 11 0 2 4/9 3/6 0/0 0 23 2 0 1 0 0
G. Robinson Jr. 8 2 2 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 20 4 0 0 0 2
F. White Jr. 8 4 0 3/5 0/0 2/2 1 18 2 0 0 2 2
A. Brooks 5 3 0 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 18 1 0 0 0 3
B. Gresham 5 2 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 10 0 0 0 0 2
On Court
C. Davis Jr.
G. Robinson Jr.
F. White Jr.
A. Brooks
B. Gresham
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 11 0 2 4/9 3/6 0/0 0 23 2 0 1 0 0
G. Robinson Jr. 8 2 2 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 20 4 0 0 0 2
F. White Jr. 8 4 0 3/5 0/0 2/2 1 18 2 0 0 2 2
A. Brooks 5 3 0 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 18 1 0 0 0 3
B. Gresham 5 2 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 10 0 0 0 0 2
On Bench
D. Jarreau
N. Hinton
C. Harris Jr.
C. Alley Jr.
L. Goesling
J. Gorham
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jarreau 2 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 0 1
N. Hinton 1 2 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 2
C. Harris Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Alley Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
L. Goesling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 18 6 17/37 4/13 4/7 10 107 9 0 2 5 13
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores