No Text
FSU
GONZAG
No Text
Key Players
T. Mann
14 G
J. Perkins
13 G
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|10.8
|Pts. Per Game
|10.8
|6.4
|Ast. Per Game
|6.4
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|50.5
|Field Goal %
|45.2
|39.0
|Three Point %
|36.0
|79.0
|Free Throw %
|81.6
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke
|25.0
|M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|+ 1
|Josh Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Josh Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Terance Mann
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Josh Perkins
|31.0
|Killian Tillie missed alley-oop shot
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke
|40.0
|PJ Savoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|42.0
|Offensive rebound by Florida State
|41.0
|M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|72
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|25-62 (40.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-20 (15.0%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|45
|Offensive
|5
|9
|Defensive
|28
|29
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|10
|11
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|6
|6
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|1
|1
Video Carousel
20 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|4 Florida State 29-8
|75.4 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|12.9 APG
|1 Gonzaga 33-3
|88.6 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|18.3 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Forrest G
|9.0 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|3.7 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
21
|R. Hachimura F
|19.7 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|1.5 APG
|60.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Forrest G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|R. Hachimura F
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|40.3
|
|
|15.0
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Forrest
|20
|5
|4
|8/11
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|36
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|C. Koumadje
|8
|3
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|11
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Walker
|7
|4
|0
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|29
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Mann
|5
|6
|3
|1/8
|0/4
|3/4
|4
|39
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|R. Gray
|0
|6
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|20
|2
|1
|3
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Forrest
|20
|5
|4
|8/11
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|36
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|C. Koumadje
|8
|3
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|11
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Walker
|7
|4
|0
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|29
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Mann
|5
|6
|3
|1/8
|0/4
|3/4
|4
|39
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|R. Gray
|0
|6
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|20
|2
|1
|3
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Kabengele
|8
|7
|0
|4/11
|0/2
|0/1
|4
|27
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|P. Savoy
|6
|1
|0
|2/8
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Vassell
|4
|1
|2
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Polite
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Cofer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nichols
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Wilkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|33
|10
|24/61
|3/20
|7/11
|20
|200
|9
|6
|13
|5
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hachimura
|17
|4
|2
|6/13
|0/1
|5/7
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|B. Clarke
|15
|12
|3
|6/15
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|34
|1
|4
|3
|3
|9
|J. Perkins
|14
|4
|5
|4/10
|1/4
|5/5
|3
|36
|3
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|14
|3
|0
|4/12
|4/8
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|C. Kispert
|7
|5
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hachimura
|17
|4
|2
|6/13
|0/1
|5/7
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|B. Clarke
|15
|12
|3
|6/15
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|34
|1
|4
|3
|3
|9
|J. Perkins
|14
|4
|5
|4/10
|1/4
|5/5
|3
|36
|3
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|14
|3
|0
|4/12
|4/8
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|C. Kispert
|7
|5
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Tillie
|3
|5
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/1
|3
|20
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|J. Jones
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|G. Crandall
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Beach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ayayi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Foster Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Petrusev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Pennington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|38
|11
|25/62
|7/19
|15/20
|16
|200
|6
|6
|13
|9
|29