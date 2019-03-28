FSU
GONZAG

Key Players
T. Mann
14 G
J. Perkins
13 G
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
50.5 Field Goal % 45.2
39.0 Three Point % 36.0
79.0 Free Throw % 81.6
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke 25.0
  M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 1 Josh Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Josh Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Terance Mann 32.0
  Offensive rebound by Josh Perkins 31.0
  Killian Tillie missed alley-oop shot 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke 40.0
  PJ Savoy missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
  Offensive rebound by Florida State 41.0
  M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 46.0
Team Stats
Points 58 72
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 25-62 (40.3%)
3-Pointers 3-20 (15.0%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 45
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 28 29
Team 3 7
Assists 10 11
Steals 9 6
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
3
T. Forrest G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
21
R. Hachimura F
17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 4 Florida State 29-8 273158
home team logo 1 Gonzaga 33-3 383472
GONZAG -7.5, O/U 148.5
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
GONZAG -7.5, O/U 148.5
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Team Stats
away team logo 4 Florida State 29-8 75.4 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo 1 Gonzaga 33-3 88.6 PPG 41.4 RPG 18.3 APG
Key Players
3
T. Forrest G 9.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.7 APG 42.6 FG%
21
R. Hachimura F 19.7 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.5 APG 60.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Forrest G 20 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
21
R. Hachimura F 17 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
39.3 FG% 40.3
15.0 3PT FG% 36.8
63.6 FT% 75.0
Florida State
Starters
T. Forrest
C. Koumadje
M. Walker
T. Mann
R. Gray
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Forrest 20 5 4 8/11 0/0 4/6 0 36 3 1 2 0 5
C. Koumadje 8 3 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 4 11 0 0 2 1 2
M. Walker 7 4 0 3/9 1/4 0/0 3 29 2 0 2 0 4
T. Mann 5 6 3 1/8 0/4 3/4 4 39 2 2 0 2 4
R. Gray 0 6 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 20 2 1 3 0 6
Gonzaga
Starters
R. Hachimura
B. Clarke
J. Perkins
Z. Norvell Jr.
C. Kispert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Hachimura 17 4 2 6/13 0/1 5/7 1 32 0 0 1 1 3
B. Clarke 15 12 3 6/15 0/1 3/4 2 34 1 4 3 3 9
J. Perkins 14 4 5 4/10 1/4 5/5 3 36 3 0 3 1 3
Z. Norvell Jr. 14 3 0 4/12 4/8 2/2 4 28 0 0 3 0 3
C. Kispert 7 5 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 29 0 0 0 1 4
Bench
K. Tillie
J. Jones
G. Crandall
A. Martin
J. Beach
J. Ayayi
G. Foster Jr.
F. Petrusev
M. Lang
P. Pennington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Tillie 3 5 1 1/3 1/2 0/1 3 20 0 2 0 1 4
J. Jones 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 2 1
G. Crandall 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/1 1 8 2 0 2 0 2
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Beach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ayayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Petrusev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Pennington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 38 11 25/62 7/19 15/20 16 200 6 6 13 9 29
NCAA BB Scores