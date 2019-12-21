OHIOST
Kentucky knows it has to compete harder and shoot better from distance. Ohio State realizes it must play better than its previous two games if it wants another signature victory.

Teams looking to answer questions about themselves will collide when the No. 5 Buckeyes (10-1) play sixth-ranked Kentucky (8-2) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Wildcats were upset 69-66 by Utah on Thursday in the same building after trailing by 17 points in the second half. They tied the score at 66 but couldn't make the baskets when needed.

A major problem for Kentucky was shooting 2-for-17 (11.7 percent) from the 3-point line.

"I believe we've got good shooters," Kentucky coach John Calipari said afterward. "We may just be timid right now, literally pulling up not close to the rim. We've got to fix some of that."

The Buckeyes were sailing along with notable wins over Cincinnati (64-56), Villanova (76-51), North Carolina (74-49) and Penn State (106-74) before suffering their first defeat Sunday, 84-71 at Minnesota.

Ohio State followed with an uninspired first half, which included 13 turnovers, before putting away overmatched Southeast Missouri 80-48 on Tuesday.

"I think you always wonder with your group what's the confidence level going to be after a loss," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "I think you're always as a coach trying to figure the psyche out of your group. I thought maybe at times we were pressing a little bit, but it's good. We've got to get better in the area of ball handling and turnovers, and that's a good thing that comes out of this game."

Holtmann realizes that taking care of the ball is paramount vs. the Wildcats. Southeast Missouri converted the Buckeyes' 21 turnovers in the game to only three points, but the Redhawks are not Kentucky.

The Wildcats turned 17 Utah turnovers into 20 points.

"We're definitely more cautious of it now," Ohio State senior forward Andre Wesson said of the turnovers.

Holtmann said that is the first step to resolving the matter.

"I'm frustrated with the turnovers," he said. "I'm disappointed and frustrated, and we've got to figure out how to correct it. But I also recognize we had some youth out there too."

Part of the problem has been the absence of sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr. the past two games because of a rib injury. Holtmann said Thursday that Washington's status for Kentucky is uncertain.

Kentucky has dealt with injuries to nine players and not been at full strength this season, but Calipari said that is not an excuse for the performance against Utah.

"We didn't fight," he said. "We had a couple of guys that didn't fight the whole game. It's hard for me to admit."

Holtmann expects a different Kentucky team than the one against Utah.

"I know they lost (Wednesday), but at the end of the day, they're going to be one of the better teams in the country," he said.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
K. Wesson
34 F
A. Hagans
0 G
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
47.6 Field Goal % 48.4
47.4 Three Point % 29.2
79.3 Free Throw % 87.5
  Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery 7:40
  Lost ball turnover on Keion Brooks Jr., stolen by Kyle Young 7:53
  Lost ball turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Ashton Hagans 8:08
  Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson 8:14
  Tyrese Maxey missed layup 8:16
+ 2 D.J. Carton made layup 8:29
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Young 8:50
  Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:52
  Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery 8:58
  Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:00
+ 2 Ashton Hagans made driving layup 9:20
Team Stats
Points 22 21
Field Goals 7-15 (46.7%) 8-18 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 2-9 (22.2%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 12 7
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 8 5
Team 0 0
Assists 4 2
Steals 2 5
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 7 4
Fouls 6 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
K. Young F
8 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
1
N. Sestina F
8 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo 5 Ohio State 10-1 22-22
home team logo 6 Kentucky 8-2 21-21
T-Mobile Arena Paradise, NV
T-Mobile Arena Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Ohio State 10-1 79.9 PPG 44.5 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo 6 Kentucky 8-2 75.4 PPG 41.3 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
25
K. Young F 8.7 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.0 APG 69.1 FG%
1
N. Sestina F 6.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.6 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
25
K. Young F 8 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
1
N. Sestina F 8 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
46.7 FG% 44.4
22.2 3PT FG% 28.6
85.7 FT% 100.0
Ohio State
Starters
K. Young
K. Wesson
C. Walker
A. Wesson
D. Washington Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Young 8 2 0 2/2 0/0 4/4 1 9 1 0 0 1 1
K. Wesson 5 4 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 1 3
C. Walker 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0
A. Wesson 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/1 1 9 0 0 2 1 0
D. Washington Jr. 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 0 1
On Bench
D. Carton
E. Liddell
I. Diallo
D. Hummer
J. Sueing
M. Jallow
J. Ahrens
H. Hookfin
A. Gaffney
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Carton 5 2 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 2
E. Liddell 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 0 1 1 0
I. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sueing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jallow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hookfin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gaffney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 12 4 7/15 2/9 6/7 6 52 2 1 7 4 8
Kentucky
Starters
A. Hagans
T. Maxey
E. Montgomery
K. Brooks Jr.
J. Juzang
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hagans 7 1 1 3/5 0/1 1/1 1 12 3 0 0 0 1
T. Maxey 6 1 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 1 11 0 0 1 0 1
E. Montgomery 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1
K. Brooks Jr. 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
J. Juzang 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 2
On Bench
N. Sestina
I. Quickley
R. Welch
Z. Payne
D. Allen
B. Canada
B. Jordan
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Sestina 8 2 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 2 0
I. Quickley 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
R. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Canada - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 21 7 2 8/18 2/7 3/3 10 51 5 0 4 2 5
