LVILLE
DUKE

No Text

No Text

1st Half
LVILLE Cardinals 42
DUKE Blue Devils 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duke  
19:47   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
19:37   Jordan Nwora missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
19:29 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 0-3
19:05   Steven Enoch missed hook shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Duke  
18:49   Jumpball received by Louisville  
18:49   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
18:34 +2 Steven Enoch made layup, assist by Dwayne Sutton 2-3
18:11   Jumpball received by Duke  
18:05 +2 Jordan Goldwire made jump shot 2-5
17:38   Lost ball turnover on Darius Perry, stolen by Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:36   Traveling violation turnover on Tre Jones  
17:21 +3 Steven Enoch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 5-5
16:58   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Steven Enoch  
16:49 +2 Jordan Nwora made dunk, assist by Lamarr Kimble 7-5
16:39   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
16:37   Offensive rebound by Duke  
16:10   Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
16:04   Darius Perry missed layup  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
15:39   Jumpball received by Louisville  
15:39   Lost ball turnover on Javin DeLaurier, stolen by Darius Perry  
15:21   Dwayne Sutton missed layup, blocked by Jack White  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
15:10   Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble  
15:03   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
15:01   Offensive rebound by Jack White  
15:00   Shooting foul on Steven Enoch  
15:00 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 7-6
15:00   Cassius Stanley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
14:43 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup, assist by David Johnson 9-6
14:25   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Jordan Nwora  
14:17 +2 David Johnson made dunk, assist by Jordan Nwora 11-6
13:58   Out of bounds turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:42 +2 David Johnson made layup, assist by Ryan McMahon 13-6
13:26   Personal foul on David Johnson  
13:21   Joey Baker missed jump shot, blocked by David Johnson  
13:19   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
13:18 +2 Dwayne Sutton made dunk, assist by David Johnson 15-6
12:50   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by David Johnson  
12:47   Jordan Nwora missed layup  
12:45   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
12:40 +2 Malik Williams made layup 17-6
12:35   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
12:26 +2 David Johnson made layup 19-6
12:07 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 19-9
11:49 +2 David Johnson made dunk, assist by Jordan Nwora 21-9
11:37   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
11:35   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:16 +2 David Johnson made layup 23-9
11:07   Personal foul on Malik Williams  
10:52   Shooting foul on Malik Williams  
10:52   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:52 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-10
10:37   Steven Enoch missed layup  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:24   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Samuell Williamson  
10:20 +2 Samuell Williamson made dunk 25-10
10:09   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Ryan McMahon  
10:09   Offensive foul on Dwayne Sutton  
10:09   Turnover on Dwayne Sutton  
9:50   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
9:32   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Tre Jones  
9:27   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
9:14   Out of bounds turnover on Lamarr Kimble  
8:54   Shooting foul on Lamarr Kimble  
8:54 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 25-11
8:54 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-12
8:38   Personal foul on Cassius Stanley  
8:31   Steven Enoch missed jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
8:14   Bad pass turnover on Javin DeLaurier, stolen by Darius Perry  
8:12   Personal foul on Jack White  
7:47   Lost ball turnover on Ryan McMahon, stolen by Joey Baker  
7:41   Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
7:35 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk 25-14
7:20   Darius Perry missed layup, blocked by Joey Baker  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
7:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Darius Perry  
7:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Joey Baker  
7:03   Joey Baker missed jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
7:02   Personal foul on Joey Baker  
6:51 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 28-14
6:40   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
6:40 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 28-15
6:40 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-16
6:20   Offensive foul on Jordan Nwora  
6:20   Turnover on Jordan Nwora  
5:55 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 28-19
5:36   Malik Williams missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
5:34   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
5:35 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 28-20
5:35 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-21
5:23   David Johnson missed jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
5:11 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Cassius Stanley 28-23
4:41 +3 David Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 31-23
4:27   Personal foul on Samuell Williamson  
4:27   Tre Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:27   Tre Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
4:13   Bad pass turnover on Ryan McMahon, stolen by Jack White  
4:01   Cassius Stanley missed dunk, blocked by David Johnson  
3:59   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
3:56   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
3:44   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
3:44 +1 Malik Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 32-23
3:44   Malik Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
3:27   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
3:20 +2 Matthew Hurt made dunk 32-25
3:06   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
3:04   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
2:58   Malik Williams missed layup  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
2:53   Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
2:37   Shooting foul on Jack White  
2:37   Samuell Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:37 +1 Samuell Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-25
2:26 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup 33-27
2:00 +2 Malik Williams made layup 35-27
1:30   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
1:25   Shooting foul on Joey Baker  
1:25 +1 David Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-27
1:25 +1 David Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-27
1:11   Matthew Hurt missed layup, blocked by Dwayne Sutton  
1:09   Offensive rebound by Duke  
1:07   Personal foul on Samuell Williamson  
1:07 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 37-28
1:07 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-29
45.0 +2 David Johnson made jump shot 39-29
31.0 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 39-32
2.0 +3 Malik Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 42-32
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LVILLE Cardinals 37
DUKE Blue Devils 41

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
19:23   Steven Enoch missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:16 +2 Tre Jones made layup 42-34
19:00   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:56   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
18:46 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 42-36
18:28   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:25   Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton  
18:25 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 42-37
18:25 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-38
18:16   Bad pass turnover on Darius Perry, stolen by Jack White  
18:08   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
18:04   Vernon Carey Jr. missed jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
17:54 +2 Steven Enoch made layup 44-38
17:40 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup 44-40
17:12   Personal foul on Matthew Hurt  
16:55 +3 Steven Enoch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 47-40
16:35   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
16:27   Jordan Nwora missed layup  
16:25   Offensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
16:18 +2 Lamarr Kimble made layup 49-40
16:01 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 49-42
15:44   David Johnson missed jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
15:35   Bad pass turnover on Jack White, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
15:24   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Tre Jones  
15:10   Bad pass turnover on Jack White, stolen by David Johnson  
15:04   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:51   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by David Johnson  
14:46   Shooting foul on Jack White  
14:46   Dwayne Sutton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:46 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-42
14:32   Tre Jones missed jump shot, blocked by Steven Enoch  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Duke  
14:29   Shooting foul on Steven Enoch  
14:29 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 50-43
14:29   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
14:10 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup 52-43
13:55 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 52-45
13:34   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:34 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 1st of 2 free throws 53-45
13:34 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-45
13:16   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
13:08   Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Jack White  
13:09   Shooting foul on David Johnson  
13:09 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 54-46
13:09 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-47
12:59  