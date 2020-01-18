|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Duke
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
19:29
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones
|
0-3
|
19:05
|
|
|
Steven Enoch missed hook shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duke
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Louisville
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Lamarr Kimble
|
|
18:34
|
|
+2
|
Steven Enoch made layup, assist by Dwayne Sutton
|
2-3
|
18:11
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Duke
|
|
18:05
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goldwire made jump shot
|
2-5
|
17:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Darius Perry, stolen by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tre Jones
|
|
17:21
|
|
+3
|
Steven Enoch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble
|
5-5
|
16:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Steven Enoch
|
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Nwora made dunk, assist by Lamarr Kimble
|
7-5
|
16:39
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Duke
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Darius Perry missed layup
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Louisville
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Javin DeLaurier, stolen by Darius Perry
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Dwayne Sutton missed layup, blocked by Jack White
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed jump shot
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jack White
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Steven Enoch
|
|
15:00
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-6
|
15:00
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
14:43
|
|
+2
|
Dwayne Sutton made layup, assist by David Johnson
|
9-6
|
14:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Jordan Nwora
|
|
14:17
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made dunk, assist by Jordan Nwora
|
11-6
|
13:58
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made layup, assist by Ryan McMahon
|
13-6
|
13:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Johnson
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Joey Baker missed jump shot, blocked by David Johnson
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Johnson
|
|
13:18
|
|
+2
|
Dwayne Sutton made dunk, assist by David Johnson
|
15-6
|
12:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by David Johnson
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed layup
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Williams
|
|
12:40
|
|
+2
|
Malik Williams made layup
|
17-6
|
12:35
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
12:26
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made layup
|
19-6
|
12:07
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire
|
19-9
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made dunk, assist by Jordan Nwora
|
21-9
|
11:37
|
|
|
Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Williams
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
11:16
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made layup
|
23-9
|
11:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malik Williams
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malik Williams
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:52
|
|
+1
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-10
|
10:37
|
|
|
Steven Enoch missed layup
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Samuell Williamson
|
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
Samuell Williamson made dunk
|
25-10
|
10:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Ryan McMahon
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Dwayne Sutton
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Turnover on Dwayne Sutton
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Tre Jones
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Louisville
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Lamarr Kimble
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lamarr Kimble
|
|
8:54
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-11
|
8:54
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-12
|
8:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cassius Stanley
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Steven Enoch missed jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Javin DeLaurier, stolen by Darius Perry
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jack White
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ryan McMahon, stolen by Joey Baker
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Cassius Stanley made dunk
|
25-14
|
7:20
|
|
|
Darius Perry missed layup, blocked by Joey Baker
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Darius Perry
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Joey Baker
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Joey Baker missed jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joey Baker
|
|
6:51
|
|
+3
|
Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson
|
28-14
|
6:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Steven Enoch
|
|
6:40
|
|
+1
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-15
|
6:40
|
|
+1
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-16
|
6:20
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jordan Nwora
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Turnover on Jordan Nwora
|
|
5:55
|
|
+3
|
Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones
|
28-19
|
5:36
|
|
|
Malik Williams missed jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Nwora
|
|
5:35
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-20
|
5:35
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-21
|
5:23
|
|
|
David Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
5:11
|
|
+2
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Cassius Stanley
|
28-23
|
4:41
|
|
+3
|
David Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry
|
31-23
|
4:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Samuell Williamson
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Williams
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ryan McMahon, stolen by Jack White
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed dunk, blocked by David Johnson
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Johnson
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt
|
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Malik Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-23
|
3:44
|
|
|
Malik Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jack White
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt
|
|
3:20
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt made dunk
|
32-25
|
3:06
|
|
|
Darius Perry missed jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Williams
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Malik Williams missed layup
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jack White
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jack White
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Samuell Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-25
|
2:26
|
|
+2
|
Cassius Stanley made layup
|
33-27
|
2:00
|
|
+2
|
Malik Williams made layup
|
35-27
|
1:30
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Johnson
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Joey Baker
|
|
1:25
|
|
+1
|
David Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-27
|
1:25
|
|
+1
|
David Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-27
|
1:11
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt missed layup, blocked by Dwayne Sutton
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Duke
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Samuell Williamson
|
|
1:07
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-28
|
1:07
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-29
|
45.0
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made jump shot
|
39-29
|
31.0
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire
|
39-32
|
2.0
|
|
+3
|
Malik Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson
|
42-32
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|